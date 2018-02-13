Iteris,
Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for
transportation and agriculture, today announced the release of a series
of new enhancements to its SmartCycle®
bicycle detection technology.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005503/en/
Iteris Unveils Enhanced SmartCycle Technology With Bike Indicator Device That Enables Safer Intersection Crossing for Bicyclists.(Photo: Business Wire)
In addition to the company’s continued efforts to provide accurate
detection of bicycles at signalized intersections, Iteris now offers the
SmartCycle Bike Indicator – a mountable, easy-to-install device that
alerts bicyclists of their detection.
According to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of
Transportation’s National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration, bicycle deaths reached a
seven-year high in 2015, with a 13% increase on the previous year. By
indicating to bicyclists that they have been detected, they will no
longer have to risk dismounting in traffic to push a separate button,
which in turn makes intersection timing more efficient. Bicyclists can
now have peace of mind and avoid potential safety hazards when waiting
to cross an intersection.
Since its initial release in 2013, SmartCycle has been the first
detection solution to differentiate between bicycles and vehicles. By
making this distinction and providing special outputs to the traffic
controller, traffic engineers can alter signal timing to ensure that
bicyclists are given sufficient green signal time to safely cross an
intersection.
In February 2018, the SmartCycle Bike Indicator won the 2018 BIG
Innovation Award from the Business Intelligence Group.
"Iteris has always invested in ensuring that our object detection
algorithms are world class,” says Todd Kreter, senior vice president and
general manager, Roadway Sensors at Iteris. "As agencies are
consistently demanding more from their detection systems, we will
continue to provide value-add features like SmartCycle and address the
growing population of bicyclists and other modes to support improved
safety initiatives.”
"Safety, accessibility and peace of mind for people on bicycles are top
priorities for us," says Bill Nesper, executive director of the League
of American Bicyclists. "This new technology from Iteris helps tackle
these issues head on and is testament to their ongoing work to make
intersections safer for the bicycling community.”
The new SmartCycle bicycle detection algorithms are available now from
Iteris, along with the SmartCycle Bike Indicator. Iteris will be
sponsoring and exhibiting at the upcoming National Bike Summit,
organized by the League of American Bicyclists, in Washington, DC from
March 5-7, 2018. For more information, or to schedule a demonstration,
please e-mail sensors@iteris.com.
About Iteris, Inc.
Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation
and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We
collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water,
soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer
transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies,
crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our
solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as
farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com
for more information and join the conversation on Twitter,
LinkedIn
and Facebook.
Iteris Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the
information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes,"
"anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates,"
"may," "should,” "will,” "can," and variations of these words or similar
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These
statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the
enhancements to our SmartCycle technology release and the potential
impact and capabilities of such new offering. Such statements are not
guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks,
uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual
results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in
any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.
Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not
limited to, our ability to successfully roll out and gain broad market
acceptance for our enhancements to the SmartCycle technology offering;
our ability to deliver enhanced SmartCycle technology in a timely, easy
and efficient manner; ability of SmartCycle technology to improve safety
and traffic flow efficiencies at intersections; the potential impact of
product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive
pressures; the broad adoption of the new technology based solutions in
the transportation market; and the impact of general economic, political
and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on
Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our
forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form
10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form
8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s
website (www.sec.gov).
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005503/en/