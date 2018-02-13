Iteris Unveils Enhanced SmartCycle Technology with Bike Indicator Device that Enables Safer Intersection Crossing for Bicyclists

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced the release of a series of new enhancements to its SmartCycle® bicycle detection technology.

In addition to the company’s continued efforts to provide accurate detection of bicycles at signalized intersections, Iteris now offers the SmartCycle Bike Indicator – a mountable, easy-to-install device that alerts bicyclists of their detection.

According to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, bicycle deaths reached a seven-year high in 2015, with a 13% increase on the previous year. By indicating to bicyclists that they have been detected, they will no longer have to risk dismounting in traffic to push a separate button, which in turn makes intersection timing more efficient. Bicyclists can now have peace of mind and avoid potential safety hazards when waiting to cross an intersection.

Since its initial release in 2013, SmartCycle has been the first detection solution to differentiate between bicycles and vehicles. By making this distinction and providing special outputs to the traffic controller, traffic engineers can alter signal timing to ensure that bicyclists are given sufficient green signal time to safely cross an intersection.

In February 2018, the SmartCycle Bike Indicator won the 2018 BIG Innovation Award from the Business Intelligence Group.

"Iteris has always invested in ensuring that our object detection algorithms are world class,” says Todd Kreter, senior vice president and general manager, Roadway Sensors at Iteris. "As agencies are consistently demanding more from their detection systems, we will continue to provide value-add features like SmartCycle and address the growing population of bicyclists and other modes to support improved safety initiatives.”

"Safety, accessibility and peace of mind for people on bicycles are top priorities for us," says Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists. "This new technology from Iteris helps tackle these issues head on and is testament to their ongoing work to make intersections safer for the bicycling community.”

The new SmartCycle bicycle detection algorithms are available now from Iteris, along with the SmartCycle Bike Indicator. Iteris will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the upcoming National Bike Summit, organized by the League of American Bicyclists, in Washington, DC from March 5-7, 2018. For more information, or to schedule a demonstration, please e-mail sensors@iteris.com.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "should,” "will,” "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the enhancements to our SmartCycle technology release and the potential impact and capabilities of such new offering. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully roll out and gain broad market acceptance for our enhancements to the SmartCycle technology offering; our ability to deliver enhanced SmartCycle technology in a timely, easy and efficient manner; ability of SmartCycle technology to improve safety and traffic flow efficiencies at intersections; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; the broad adoption of the new technology based solutions in the transportation market; and the impact of general economic, political and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

