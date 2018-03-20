Itron Opens Call for Abstracts for Itron Utility Week 2018

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), a world-leading technology and services
company dedicated to the resourceful use of energy and water, is now accepting
abstract submissions for Itron Utility Week (IUW) 2018. IUW is
Itron’s premier customer-focused event for electricity, gas, water and
smart city technologies, and this year’s event is opening the call for
abstracts to a broader audience than previous years.
To expand the breadth of the event, Itron is seeking thought
leaders—customers, partners and industry experts—to help educate
attendees with compelling stories, experiences and insights from across
the utility and smart city space. From resource management successes and
lessons learned to showcasing effective smart technology deployments,
IUW provides a platform to share these unique stories and amplify the
incredible results Itron’s customers are achieving around the world.
"Itron Utility Week is customer-focused and customer-led, and our
commitment to providing speaker opportunities for our customers is a
vital piece of our IUW agenda,” said Marina Donovan, vice president of
global marketing and public affairs at Itron. "This speaking platform
not only gives leaders and innovators the chance to showcase their
successes, but also provides attendees with an opportunity to
collaborate with and learn from their industry peers. We encourage
anyone with a compelling story to submit an abstract.”
Providing opportunities to network with several hundred colleagues in
the industry, Itron Utility Week 2018 will take place Sept. 28 to Oct. 5
in Scottsdale, Arizona at the Fairmont Princess. The deadline to submit
abstracts is Monday, April 30 at 5 p.m. PT. Abstracts selected for the
event will receive one complimentary registration to IUW 2018. To access
the submission form, click here.
About Itron
Itron is a world-leading technology and services company dedicated to
the resourceful use of energy and water. We provide comprehensive
solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water. Our broad
product portfolio includes electricity, gas, water and thermal energy
measurement devices and control technology; communications systems;
software; as well as managed and consulting services. With thousands of
employees supporting nearly 8,000 customers in more than 100 countries,
Itron applies knowledge and technology to better manage energy and water
resources. Together, we can create a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.
