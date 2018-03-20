ATX 3 461 0,1%  Dow 24 611 -1,4%  Nasdaq 6 865 -2,2%  Euro 1,2282 -0,4% 
Itron Opens Call for Abstracts for Itron Utility Week 2018

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), a world-leading technology and services company dedicated to the resourceful use of energy and water, is now accepting abstract submissions for Itron Utility Week (IUW) 2018. IUW is Itron’s premier customer-focused event for electricity, gas, water and smart city technologies, and this year’s event is opening the call for abstracts to a broader audience than previous years.

To expand the breadth of the event, Itron is seeking thought leaders—customers, partners and industry experts—to help educate attendees with compelling stories, experiences and insights from across the utility and smart city space. From resource management successes and lessons learned to showcasing effective smart technology deployments, IUW provides a platform to share these unique stories and amplify the incredible results Itron’s customers are achieving around the world.

"Itron Utility Week is customer-focused and customer-led, and our commitment to providing speaker opportunities for our customers is a vital piece of our IUW agenda,” said Marina Donovan, vice president of global marketing and public affairs at Itron. "This speaking platform not only gives leaders and innovators the chance to showcase their successes, but also provides attendees with an opportunity to collaborate with and learn from their industry peers. We encourage anyone with a compelling story to submit an abstract.”

Providing opportunities to network with several hundred colleagues in the industry, Itron Utility Week 2018 will take place Sept. 28 to Oct. 5 in Scottsdale, Arizona at the Fairmont Princess. The deadline to submit abstracts is Monday, April 30 at 5 p.m. PT. Abstracts selected for the event will receive one complimentary registration to IUW 2018. To access the submission form, click here.

About Itron

Itron is a world-leading technology and services company dedicated to the resourceful use of energy and water. We provide comprehensive solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water. Our broad product portfolio includes electricity, gas, water and thermal energy measurement devices and control technology; communications systems; software; as well as managed and consulting services. With thousands of employees supporting nearly 8,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Itron applies knowledge and technology to better manage energy and water resources. Together, we can create a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Nachrichten zu Itron Inc.

Analysen zu Itron Inc.

27.02.18 Itron Buy Canaccord Adams
26.07.17 Itron Neutral Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.03.17 Itron Buy Needham & Company, LLC
14.11.16 Itron Buy Needham & Company, LLC

