Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today the Ixia K400
QSFP-DD-400GE load module was recognized as a winner in the 2018
Lightwave Innovation Reviews program in the Field Test Equipment
category. Ixia received the award at a reception celebrating finalists
and winners on Wednesday March 14, 2018 during the Optical Fiber
Conference (OFC).
"We are excited to offer this industry first to the market.
Demonstrating 400GE traffic over optical transceivers enables a new
generation of 400G product innovation,” said Marie Hattar, chief
marketing officer at Keysight. "These new optics will power a wide range
of next-generation of services, including 5G.”
At the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) held
last week, the K400 load module sent and received live, full line rate,
400GE traffic to and from Juniper 400G transport technology using LR8
QSFP-DD optics provided by Finisar and Source Photonics. This was the
first public demonstration of 400GE traffic over QSFP-DD optics, which
helps to accelerates the development of new IEEE 802.3bs-compliant 400
Gigabit Ethernet network equipment and systems.
"The successful interoperability between several industry partners
demonstrated at OFC 2018 shows that the 400G LR8 platform is already
mature,” said Ed Ulrichs, Director PLM at Source Photonics. "This proves
to the market that 400G connectivity will be delivered to the market
quickly and enables operators to migrate to the next higher data rate.”
Presented annually by Lightwave, the Lightwave Innovation Reviews
program distinguishes top products and solutions available within the
optical networking industry as determined by a stellar panel of
third-party judges. Judges include industry executives and analysts from
a wide variety of service providers, technology developers, industry
analysts, and journalists.
"On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to
congratulate the outstanding winners," said Lightwave Group Publisher
Christine Shaw. "The 2018 program was competitive, and the top scoring
companies exemplify innovation in the optical networking industry.”
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal
year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network
test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the
newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news
and on Facebook,
Google+,
LinkedIn,
Twitter
and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005731/en/