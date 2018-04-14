JM Internet Group Announces Social Media Marketing Book for Small Business Leverages Amazon Ad Campaigns

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The JM Internet Group (https://www.jm-seo.org/), a leader in books on SEO, Social Media Marketing, and AdWords for small business marketers, is proud to announce new advertising campaigns to support its popular Social Media Marketing Workbook 2018 on Amazon. The book is a consistent seller in the small business and social media category on Amazon.

"We often learn by doing," explained Jason McDonald, Director of the JM Internet Group. "Amazon has expanded advertising opportunities and is, in many ways, competitive to Google as a search engine and advertising vehicle. By expanding our advertising to support the Social Media Marketing Workbook we are 'learning by doing' and also receiving the benefits of ads on Amazon."

To learn more about the Social Media Marketing book for small businesses, visit https://www.jm-seo.org/books/social-media-marketing-book/. To view it on Amazon, just visit Amazon and type in 'social media marketing' and the book should be visible. Or visit it directly at http://amzn.to/2drTp0K.

THE SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING WORKBOOK: A 2018 BOOK FOR SMALL BUSINESS MARKETERS

Interest in digital marketing, in general, and in social media marketing, in particular, is exploding. Small businesses today desire to learn how to market on Facebook, how to set up advertising on LinkedIn, and how to harness Twitter to get the most effective return-on-investment. New to the game is Amazon, which is both a search engine and a social media network given its large ecosystem of reviews. The new, 2018, edition of the Social Media Marketing Workbook commences with a conceptual framework, comparing social media to a party, and social media marketing to the art and science of throwing a great party. Next, it dives into so-called "content marketing," which is how to create blog posts, videos, images, and other content that can be systematically shared across social platforms. Finally, it explains each major platform – Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest to explain how to market, effectively, on each one. The book also includes worksheets, quizzes, and todos, so that the busy business marketer or owner can market their business in the most effective way possible. The new campaign on Amazon brings the book to a broader audience, and allows the JM Internet Group to "learn by doing," by being both a top-selling book on Amazon on social media and a practitioner of Amazon's expanding advertising opportunities.

ABOUT JM INTERNET GROUP

The JM Internet Group provides SEO, Social Media Marketing, and Google AdWords training and courses for busy marketers and businesspeople. Online search engine optimization training helps explain keywords, page tags, link building strategies and other techniques needed to climb to the top of search engine rankings for Google, Yahoo, and Bing. The teaching methodology is hands on, with live examples and discussions, taught from the convenience of each student's computer. It should be noted that the company maintains important book lists such as its list of the best SEO books at https://www.jm-seo.org/2015/05/best-seo-books/ and the best social media marketing books at https://www.jm-seo.org/2017/01/social-media-marketing-books-2017-list-best-books-social-media-marketers/.

