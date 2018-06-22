Jack O'Connor, Broker/Owner Announces The Grand Opening Weekend at the Luxury 3.5 Million Dollar Estate in Colorado

PARKER, Colo., June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, June 23 & 24 from 2–5 pm, Jack O'Connor, broker/owner of The Denver 100 (http://www.thedenver100.com/), invites everyone to join him in a grand opening and open house visit at 8475 Lost Reserve Court. Interested buyers are welcome to tour the grounds and building site, while also enjoying the majestic view of the Colorado landscape and a world-class golf course.

Jack O'Connor is proud to feature a premium real estate site currently on offer and scheduled to be finished later this year. The palatial home sits within the luxurious Colorado Golf Club neighborhood, home of a championship golf course created by designers Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. A course engineered for golfers of all levels, the Championship Course features multiple lines of play and approach and was named by GOLF Magazine as one of the top "10 to Watch" courses worldwide. In 2012, the Colorado Golf Club also hosted the 71st Senior PGA Championship which was subsequently won by Tom Lehman.

In addition to being in a prime location, this Colorado home is also located just minutes from the Denver metro area, in lovely Parker Colorado. Parker is an efficient progressive community that offers excellent opportunities for investors and realtors, with transportation systems, open space and trails, community involvement, superior schools and other recreational amenities.

Memories are made in homes exactly like these: intimate dinner parties, formal entertaining, family gatherings, casual get-togethers with friends, or romantic evenings alone with a partner, this home is perfect for any occasion. Jack O'Connor is happy to provide pictures and blueprints upon request; but seeing is believing. Join him this weekend for exclusive access to this glorious house, located in the center of the Colorado Golf Club neighborhood.

About The Denver 100 LLC

The Denver 100 LLC is a locally owned and operated independent real estate company that has developed into a creative and recognizable force among Colorado real estate circles. The boutique broker-centric service model of this company was designed with the broker associate in mind. The Denver 100 represents a collection of top producers with extensive real estate experience, making it a one of a kind brokerage firm that gives its associates a sense of pride and participation which no other company can offer to their sales force and staff. The exchange of ideas and strategic marketing allows a positive individual personal and professional growth that makes The Denver 100 a unique real estate environment. Learn more at www.thedenver100.com.

