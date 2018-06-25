James Beard Award-Winning Chef Tony Mantuano To Debut Terralina Crafted Italian

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An escape to Italy's Lake District awaits at Disney Springs. On June 28, James Beard Award-winning Chef Tony Mantuano will debut his newest dining concept, Terralina Crafted Italian. Set along the shores of Lake Buena Vista, Terralina Crafted Italian was inspired by the design and lifestyle of Northern Italy's famous lakes like Lake Como, set far away from city life and surrounded by picturesque villages.

"We are excited to bring an authentic Italian dining experience to Disney Springs and we look forward to sharing a piece of the Italian culture to vacationers and Florida locals," said Andy Lansing, President and CEO of Levy Restaurants. "Terralina Crafted Italian is a classic example of our commitment at Levy Restaurants to deliver authentic food, genuine hospitality, but most importantly a memorable guest experience."

As part of its transformation, Terralina Crafted Italian's newly installed veranda overlooking Riverboat Square will allow guests to savor authentic Italian food and wines al fresco, all while taking in sweeping waterfront views. The veranda will also feature a full-service bar where guests can order handcrafted apertivos like the classic Negroni, share a refreshing pitcher of Crafted Lemonade made with lavender rosemary vodka, homemade orange blossom lemonade and celery bitters or select a bottle or glass of wine from our global and Italian wine list.

"Italy's Lake District is one of my favorite places to vacation, specifically the Lake Como region," said Mantuano. "In Lake Como, you can take a boat from town to town and experience all the region has to offer. At Terralina Crafted Italian, the spirit of Lake Como is found throughout the restaurant from handmade pastas and fresh seafood to a wide variety of Italian and grape sparkling wines."

Once guests step into the restaurant, they'll be welcomed by the aroma of freshly picked herbs being prepared in the centrally located kitchen. Guests can gather round the bar or watch from their nearby tables as chefs fire up classic pizzas like Margherita and Funghi in the wood-burning oven and grill fresh vegetables and seafood dishes like the Swordfish Peperonatta. To bring all eyes to them, guests can order Terralina Crafted Italian's Antipasti Tower. The tower takes a traditional first course vertical with a bountiful display of cured meats, artisanal cheeses and housemade pickled vegetables along with the new addition of housemade pecorino truffle potato chips.

As a former contestant on Top Chef Masters, Mantuano is internationally respected for his role in defining true Italian cuisine. In collaboration with Executive Chef Justin Plank, Mantuano and Plank have carefully developed a menu that will showcase authentic Italian flavors that are both familiar and new, from signature dishes like Housemade Lasagna and Chicken Parmesan to specialty creations like Housemade Porchetta and Capellini with Crab.

"Italian culture values slowing down to enjoy the simple things in life that really matter, like sharing a great meal with family and friends. I find that's even more pronounced in these tiny lakeside towns where you can sit right alongside the water and lose track of time," said Mantuano.

Terralina Crafted Italian will be open for lunch and dinner and also available for group dining and events, including interactive cooking classes. For more information on booking and private sales, please contact Marian Ream at mream@levyrestaurants.com.

For further information visit: www.terralinacrafteditalian.com

