Japanese Market Drifts Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market slipped into negative territory on Friday after opening higher as worries about trade wars and news that special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed U.S. President Donald Trump's businesses weighed on investor sentiment.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 35.10 points or 0.16 percent to 21,768.85, after rising to a high of 21,879.28 in early trades.

The major exporters are weak as the yen strengthened. Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 1 percent, while Sony and Canon are losing almost 1 percent each, and Panasonic is edging down less than 0.1 percent.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is down 0.2 percent and Honda is losing almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.7 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.6 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration are lower by almost 1 percent each, despite crude oil prices rising overnight.

Among the market's best performers, Haseko Corp. is rising more than 3 percent, while Yamato Holdings and Taiyo Yuden are gaining more than 2 percent each.

On the flip side, Tokai Carbon is losing more than 3 percent, while Tokyo Dome, Ricoh Co. and TDK Corp. are all lower by more than 2 percent each.

In economic news, Japan will on Friday release final January numbers for industrial production.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 106 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday in choppy trading as traders digested a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing initial jobless claims edged lower in the week ended March 10.

While the Dow climbed 115.54 points or 0.5 percent to 24,873.66, the Nasdaq dipped 15.07 points or 0.2 percent to 7,418.74 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.15 points or 0.1 percent to 2,747.33.

The major European markets moved to the upside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.7 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

Crude oil prices rose Thursday even as stocks failed to hold their early gains. WTI crude for April delivery rose $0.23 or 0.4 percent to settle at $61.19 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.