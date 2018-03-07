Japanese Market Recovers After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market has recovered after a weak start and is modestly higher on Wednesday in choppy trading following the modest gains overnight on Wall Street, even as a stronger safe-haven yen weighed on exporters' shares. News that U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic advisor Gary Cohn has resigned also weighed on investor sentiment.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 62.45 points or 0.29 percent to 21,480.21, off a low of 21,201.94 in early trades.

The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is losing almost 1 percent, Panasonic is down 0.2 percent and Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Sony is advancing more than 2 percent. SoftBank is lower by 0.6 percent.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Honda is rising 0.5 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.3 percent.

Among steel makers, Japan Steel Works is losing almost 3 percent, Nippon Steel is down more than 1 percent and Kobe Steel is falling 5 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.2 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is declining 0.3 percent after crude oil prices edged higher overnight.

Among the market's best performers, Dentsu is rising more than 3 percent, while Nichirei Corp. and Terumo Corp. are advancing more than 2 percent each.

On the flip side, Showa Denko is lower by more than 4 percent, while Mitsubishi Motors as well as Mitsui Mining & Smelting are down more than 3 percent.

On the economic front, Japan will see preliminary January data for its leading and coincident indexes today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 105 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday in choppy trading that was partly attributed to concerns about President Donald Trump's top economic advisor Gary Cohn leaving the White House. The strength seen early in the day came amid easing geopolitical concerns following reports that North Korea is willing to talk about denuclearization.

The Dow inched up 9.36 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 24,884.12, the Nasdaq advanced 41.30 points or 0.6 percent to 7,372.01 and the S&P 500 rose 7.18 points or 0.3 percent to 2,728.12.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index edged up by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices continued to rise Tuesday even as the government said to expect robust production from U.S. drillers. April WTI crude added $0.03 or less than 0.1 percent to settle at $62.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.