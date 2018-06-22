Jeffrey D. Snyder Named Banker of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Jeffrey D. Snyder, President and CEO of Forreston State Bank, Forreston, Ill., was honored as the 2018 Banker of the Year by the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA). The award ceremony was held on June 21 during the IBA's Annual Conference at the Hilton Chicago, and the award was presented by last year's winner Martin J. Noll, Chairman of the Board of the Community Bank of Oak Park River Forest.

This is the 16th year for the Banker of the Year award, which is the highest honor the IBA can bestow on one of its members. It is presented annually to an individual whose dedication to excellence has profoundly enhanced the banking industry.

Snyder's banking career spans 40 years. Not only has he twice served on the IBA Board, but he also has served on numerous IBA committees. Over the years, he has been active in communicating with local legislators regarding banking regulation and the banking industry.

During his tenure at the bank, he has changed its focus to a growth model that includes strong agricultural credits and operations. Other notable achievements include the acquisition of Kent Bank by the bank's holding company, the conversion of the holding company to a Subchapter S and, most recently, the merger of the holding company's two bank charters.

Since becoming President of Forreston State Bank in 1996, he has been involved in local charities like the Lions Club and Kiwanis Clubs and has served as Chairman of the Forreston Hometown Days Committee. He is an advocate for serving the community and local schools – both financially and with his time, and his strong belief in community involvement includes offering full-time employees up to 24 hours per year of paid time off to volunteer. In 2013, under his leadership, the bank was awarded the IBA's Community Service Award.

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks of all sizes.

