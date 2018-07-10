Jet Linx Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Detroit Private Terminal At Oakland County International Airport (PTK)

OMAHA, Neb., July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, a private aviation company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with 14 locally operated Base locations nationwide today announced the grand opening of its new private terminal in Detroit, MI. Jet Linx initiated Base operations out of Oakland International Airport (PTK) in 2016 and is proud to establish a local foundation in Detroit through its new, member-only facility.

"We are thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated grand opening of our Detroit private terminal," said Jamie Walker, President and CEO of Jet Linx. "Detroit has proven to be an exceptional market and we look forward to providing new and existing jet card members with our differentiated industry expertise and the very best in customer service."

"Our new private terminal in Detroit exemplifies Jet Linx's continued quest to provide customers with a differentiated, highly personalized experience," said John Scicluna, Jet Linx Detroit Base President. "Our members and aircraft owners now have access to a wide array of services and amenities available exclusively in our private terminal and will benefit from the convenience of boarding and taking off in a matter of mere minutes."

The new terminal offers members a private meeting room, executive lounge, Wi-Fi connectivity and dedicated local staff available to meet all member requests.

The addition of the new Detroit private terminal marks the 14th Base location currently in Jet Linx's portfolio. The company has additional plans to expand to the Northeast market with Bases in New York and Boston and increase its presence in the Midwest with the addition of a Chicago Base. For more information, please visit www.jetlinx.com.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx is a locally-focused private jet company founded in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation – a guaranteed Jet Card and an Aircraft Management program – providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. It is headquartered in Omaha, Neb. and has bases in Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Denver, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa, Nashville and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit Jet Linx (www.jetlinx.com).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jet-linx-celebrates-grand-opening-of-new-detroit-private-terminal-at-oakland-county-international-airport-ptk-300678556.html

SOURCE Jet Linx