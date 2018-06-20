Jiang Wen's Hidden Man to be Released in IMAX Theatres Across China on July 13

BEIJING, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE: 1970) today announced that Jiang Wen's new film, Hidden Man, will be digitally remastered into the IMAX® format and released in IMAX® theatres across China on July 13. The film is produced by Beijing Bu Yi Le Hu Film Company. An IMAX exclusive poster was released as part of today's announcement.

Hidden Man is the sixth film and second IMAX release from the world-renowned Director Jiang Wen. Jiang Wen also participated in script writing and acting, with the other three writers being Jiping He, Fei Li and Yue Sun. In addition to Jiang Wen, the film stars a series of famous actors/actresses including Eddie Peng, Fan Liao, Yun Zhou, and Summer Xu.

As the third episode of Jiang Wen's Beiyang trilogy, the story sets stage in Beijing under the ruling of the Beiyang Government in 1936, when Tianran Li (acted by Eddie Peng) witnessed the ruthless extermination of his master's entire family. Afterwards, he studied medicine and received special agent training in America. One year later, Li returned to Beijing, a city of spies, Chinese, foreigners, and gangs at that time. He desired to avenge his master, but has no idea he has been involved in an insidious conspiracy.

"We are very excited to once again partner with visionary and award-winning Director Jiang Wen to bring Hidden Man to IMAX theatres across China," said Greg Foster, CEO of IMAX Entertainment and Senior Executive Vice President, IMAX Corp. "We believe that this highly-anticipated final chapter of the Beiyang trilogy will provide moviegoers with a thrilling and action-packed experience that they won't want to miss in IMAX."

The IMAX release of Hidden Man will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

