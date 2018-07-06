Joan Levinson Named the Number 1 Luxury Agent in Arizona in 2018 by REAL Trends, as seen in The Wall Street Journal

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Trends Inc., in conjunction with The Wall Street Journal, published the 13th annual The Thousand list of America's top 1,000 real estate agents and teams. Joan Levinson of Paradise Valley was rated the number 1 luxury agent in sales volume for all of Arizona, and 229th nationwide. In 2017, Mrs. Levinson had almost $80 million in sales, including a $15.65-million-dollar sale that was the most expensive home sold in Arizona history at the time escrow closed.

"Being a member of The Thousand is an incredible achievement in today's increasingly competitive environment. Joan's success put her in the top 1 percent of more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide," said Luke Bahrenburg, Vice-President of Real Estate advertising at Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal. "The best individual agents and teams—including Levinson's award-winning efforts—were nothing short of phenomenal considering the challenges in today's complex housing market," said Steve Murray, founder of REAL Trends, a Denver-based consulting company that compiles the yearly, third-party verified list.

"It is wonderful to again be recognized as one of the top realtors in both the country and in Arizona. I am absolutely honored and thrilled," said Levinson, who, at an average sales price of over $3.3-million-dollars serves luxury clients primarily in Paradise Valley and Scottsdale, Arizona. "I enjoy working hard for my clients, and it's incredibly gratifying to help them either find their dream homes or sell their properties quickly and for the highest price possible."

An abridged list of the designees was published in the June 29th edition of The Wall Street Journal. A complete listing is available online at www.realtrends.com/rankings/rt1000.

About Joan Levinson -

Joan Levinson is Arizona's Premier Luxury Real Estate Expert specializing in the finest estates in Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Arcadia. Joan and her properties have appeared in both TV and Print, including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Fox, ABC, NBC, News Corp, and major worldwide web publications including Yahoo News, Time.com, MSN.com, TheStreet.com and more. Joan is also a speaker for Schwab's High Net Worth Clients regarding the Luxury Real Estate Market.

About REAL Trends The Thousand, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal -

REAL Trends The Thousand awards program was developed jointly by WSJ. Custom Studios and REAL Trends, a leading analytic source for the real estate industry. The Thousand honors America's finest real estate professionals and is divided into four categories, each listing the top 250 designees: Individual Agent—Sales Volume; Individual Agent—Transaction Sides; Agent Team—Sales Volume and Agent Team—Transaction Sides. Rankings are compiled based on surveys from national, state and local associations of Realtors®, multiple listing services, and the 1,752 largest brokerage firms in the United States. Verification from an independent source is required for all submissions.

