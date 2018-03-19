Jordyn Berger Joins IPA in Chicago as a Director of Seniors Housing

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap
(NYSE: MMI), has hired Jordyn Berger as a director of the firm’s
IPA-Seniors Housing group. Berger will focus on structuring and
arranging debt, mezzanine and equity capital for owners, operators and
developers of independent living, assisted living, memory care and
skilled nursing facilities.
Most recently, Berger served as director of acquisitions for Enlivant, a
private equity- backed assisted living owner-operator, and as
acquisitions manager for Ventas Inc., a leading publicly traded real
estate investment trust.
"Jordyn brings an unprecedented level of capital markets expertise and
experience to her new position,” said Alan Pontius, national director of
specialty divisions. "She will work closely with our Chicago-based
seniors housing team, led by Mark Myers and Joshua Jandris, who together
have closed $4.4 billion in seniors housing transactions across 41
states. Given Jordyn’s analytic expertise, acquisition experience and
capital markets knowledge, she is a strong fit for this role,” Pontius
stated. "This team addition is a huge win for our clients and for
IPA-Seniors Housing.”
Berger began her career with JP Morgan Chase as a real estate banking
credit analyst and underwriter in the firm’s commercial real estate
banking division. She has also served as a capital markets associate for
Cohen Financial and Jones Lang LaSalle. Berger received a Bachelor of
Science degree in finance from the University of Illinois at
Urbana-Champaign and is an active member of the American Seniors Housing
Association Rising Leaders.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
With over 1,800 investment sales and financing professionals located
throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading
specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing,
research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed nearly
9,000 transactions in 2017 with a value of approximately $42.2 billion.
Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing
properties that combines investment specialization, local market
expertise, the industry’s most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art
technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified
investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com
About Institutional Property Advisors
With a network of senior-level investment advisors located throughout
the United States, Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) is qualified to
meet the needs of institutional and major private investors. IPA’s
combination of real estate investment and capital markets expertise,
industry-leading technology, superior support services and acclaimed
research offer customized solutions for the acquisition and disposition
of institutional properties and portfolios. www.IPAusa.com
