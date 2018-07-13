June 2018 Recap: BBVA Compass top news and articles at a glance

- Financial Education: BBVA Compass teams up with nonprofits to build a comprehensive network of financial education offerings across the U.S.

- Local: Proceeds from the tenth BBVA Compass Dynamo Charities Cup soccer match benefits the KIPP Houston Opportunity Campus.

- Leadership: BBVA Compass names Celie Niehaus as its Chief Compliance Officer and Joe Cartellone as its Director of Mortgage Banking and Home Equity.

HOUSTON, July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In June, BBVA Compass continued to publish a series of articles that reflected its mission of being an engine of opportunity, proving its commitment to creating opportunities for customers, small businesses, and communities throughout its footprint. Leading news published on the bank's global media platform, bbva.com, also included articles about BBVA Compass' digital business efforts and its latest corporate responsibility initiatives, as well as a series of financial education pieces on homeownership.

Digital Business

A few minutes with BBVA Compass Chief Compliance Officer Celie Niehaus

Recently named BBVA Compass Chief Compliance Officer Celie Niehaus shares insight about the role of compliance in financial services and how it can contribute to the bank's digital transformation.

BBVA Compass' Pepe Olalla gives Bank Innovation a look at its Business Development team

BBVA Compass Head of Business Development Pepe Olalla speaks with Bank Innovation's Tatjana Kulkarni in an interview posted in two articles, touching on the bank's mobile app which his team oversees.

Embedding automation and artificial intelligence into culture

BBVA Compass' Risk Technology & Productivity team holds its first workshop to discuss the capabilities of artificial intelligence and automation and how embedding these technologies into the bank's culture could drive greater efficiency and growth.

BBVA Compass Mobile Banking App designed for greater financial freedom

BBVA Compass recently reported a 30 percent year-over-year increase in active mobile customers, largely a reflection of the bank's digital strategy which incorporates design and customer feedback to deliver a mobile app that guides customers on their financial journey.

Signing into the BBVA Compass Mobile Banking app could net $10,000

Customers could win $500, $1,000 or the grand prize of $10,000 by simply signing into the BBVA Compass Mobile Banking App. A Birmingham-area customer was recently announced as the grand prize winner of the bank's Sign In & Win Sweepstakes

Digital banking kiosks and their potential in the U.S.

A Middle-East banking group recently rolled out digital banking kiosks in the United Arab Emirates. BBVA Compass Corporate Regional Real Estate Director provides insight into the reality of banking kiosks in the U.S. and the role branches play in digital banking.

Why Touch ID may be yesterday's security method

Many of today's smartphones are equipped with Touch ID, but is it becoming a thing of the past when it comes to cybersecurity? BBVA Compass Director of Mobile, Online and Digital Sales shares his insight.

Small Business and Community

Houston Rockets and BBVA Compass announce Buy On Purpose as its 2018 Small Business opportunity winner

Earlier this year, BBVA Compass and the Houston Rockets kicked off their annual local small business contest, which created the opportunity for a Houston-area business to win financial and promotional support. This year's winner is office supply company Buy On Purpose.

Iron City Hoop-A-Palooza Coming to Birmingham

The Colonnade Group and Faush Summit Entertainment unveils Iron City Hoop-A-Palooza, one in a series of events to celebrate the NBA's return to Birmingham via the BBVA Compass Iron City Showdown.

Corporate Responsibility and Customer Appreciation

BBVA Compass to team up with organizations to increase financial capabilities across U.S.

BBVA Compass is teaming up with nonprofits from across its footprint to build a comprehensive network of financial education offerings, with the goal of helping 20,000 low- to moderate-income individuals and families reach financial stability.

2018 BBVA Compass Dynamo Charities Cup to Benefit KIPP Opportunity Campus

The BBVA Compass Dynamo Charities Cup is an annual exhibition and charity match featuring the Houston Dynamo and a prominent international opponent. A portion of this year's proceeds benefits the KIPP Houston Opportunity Campus.

BBVA Compass Foundation to donate $2,500 in the wake of the Santa Fe tragedy

The BBVA Compass Foundation donates $2,500 to the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation in the wake of the recent tragedy at Santa Fe ISD High School.

Thank you, BBVA Compass customers

More than 4,000 team members across BBVA Compass' 649 branches take part in the the bank's first annual Customer Appreciation Day.

Homeownership

Consumer lending and rising interest rates

The Federal Reserve has gradually increased the federal funds interest rates over the past several years. This informational piece details how the most common consumer loans (mortgage, auto, and credit cards) are affected by rising interest rates.

Should you buy a house?

Rising mortgage rates and home prices continue to affect homebuying affordability, so now might be the best time to become a homeowner. This informational piece provides insight for consumers looking to purchasing a home.

Learn how new home construction loans work

Financing options for building a house can vary when compared to buying an already-constructed house. This informational article provides a look into the two most common home construction loans and how they work.

Refinancing at the right time for your unique financial situation

This informational article looks into the two major types of refinancing options: rate-and-term refinancing and cash-out refinancing.

About BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States; and it is also the leading shareholder in Garanti, Turkey's biggest bank for market capitalization. Its diversified business is focused on high-growth markets and it relies on technology as a key sustainable competitive advantage. Corporate responsibility is at the core of its business model. BBVA fosters financial education and inclusion, and supports scientific research and culture. It operates with the highest integrity, a long-term vision and applies the best practices. More information about BBVA Group can be found at bbva.com.

About BBVA Compass

BBVA Compass is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 649 branches, including 336 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 18 in New Mexico. BBVA Compass ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). BBVA Compass has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 6th nationally in the total number of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2017. Additional information about BBVA Compass can be found at www.bbvacompass.com. For more BBVA Compass news, follow @BBVACompassNews on Twitter or visit newsroom.bbvacompass.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/june-2018-recap-bbva-compass-top-news-and-articles-at-a-glance-300680874.html

SOURCE BBVA Compass