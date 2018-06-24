"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" Takes Gigantic Bite Out Of Global Box Office In 3D With 53% Of Estimated $711M+ Worldwide Gross Coming From 3D Ticket Sales

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 53% of all global ticket sales for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has come from the 3D format, with a significant portion of the business driven by the world largest 3D company RealD. A majority of RealD's screens have been playing the film in the 68 markets where the film began showtimes internationally 2 weeks ago. A staggering $380 million has been generated by total 3D ticket sales and 28% of all 3D transactions have been purchased for RealD equipped theaters resulting in $105 million in RealD ticket sales.

Director J.A. Bayona and star Chris Pratt have both enthusiastically endorsed and supported the way the film was executed and enhanced in 3D.

"This is the kind of epic summer adventure film that is meant to be seen and experienced in RealD 3D and it is clear that moviegoers worldwide want to see these juggernauts with their 3D glasses on," said Travis Reid, President of Worldwide Cinema and Chief Operating Officer for RealD. "Universal, Amblin and especially the stars and filmmakers did a fantastic job promoting this film and communicating that the 3D was an exceptional experience and that always makes a difference, especially with a film like this."

"With the worldwide success of recent films like Avengers: Infinity War, which crossed $800 million in 3D grosses worldwide and earlier this year Ready Player One, audiences have shown that 3D is still an important entertainment upgrade and preference on the right tentpole titles when they go to the theater," said Reid. "Universal has been a great supporter of 3D on the Jurassic Park franchise and we could not be more thrilled for the huge rewards they are reaping all around the world."

About Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

It's been three years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.

When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who's still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful series in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Stars Pratt and Howard return alongside executive producers Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. They are joined by co-stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and Isabella Sermon, while BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles.

Directed by J.A. Bayona (The Impossible), the epic action-adventure is written by Jurassic World's director, Trevorrow, and its co-writer, Derek Connolly. Producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley once again partner with Spielberg and Trevorrow in leading the filmmakers for this stunning installment. Belén Atienza joins the team as a producer. www.jurassicworld.com

ABOUT REALD

Globally recognized as the world's visual technology leader, RealD pioneered digital 3D cinema and today has the world's largest 3D cinema platform. RealD's dominant market share is comprised of a network of theatres that include nearly 30,000 installed screens with a backlog of 3,000 additional contracted installations in 75 countries with over 1,200 exhibition partners. RealD is the world's preeminent 3D brand, with well over 2 billion people having experienced a movie in RealD 3D. RealD has been recognized three times by Fast Company in their annual list of Most Innovative Companies.

Steve Elzer

Elzer & Associates for RealD

213-607-3591

steve@elzerassociates.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jurassic-world-fallen-kingdom-takes-gigantic-bite-out-of-global-box-office-in-3d-with-53-of-estimated-711m-worldwide-gross-coming-from-3d-ticket-sales-300671280.html

SOURCE RealD