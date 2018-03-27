ATX 3 421 0,3%  Dow 23 858 -1,4%  Nasdaq 6 530 -3,3%  Euro 1,2406 -0,3% 
ATX P 1 725 0,3%  EStoxx50 3 317 1,2%  Nikkei 21 317 2,7%  CHF 1,1740 -0,2% 
DAX 11 971 1,6%  FTSE100 7 000 1,6%  Öl 69,6 -0,8%  Gold 1 345 -0,7% 

Just Energy Group Aktie [WKN DE: A1H5YX / ISIN: CA48213W1014]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

27.03.2018 23:00:17

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Closing of the Early Redemption of Its 5.75% Convertible Debentures Due September 2018


TORONTO, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. ("Just Energy" or the "Company"), a leading retail energy provider specializing in electricity and Natural Gas commodities, energy efficiency solutions and renewable energy options, announced today that it has closed its previously announced redemption of its 5.75% Convertible Debentures scheduled to mature on September 30, 2018 (TSX:JE.DB.B) (the "Redemption Debentures"). The Company paid in cash to the holders of Redemption Debentures a redemption price equal to $1,028.0411 for each $1,000 principal amount of Redemption Debentures, being equal to the aggregate of $1,000 and all accrued plus unpaid interest thereon to but excluding today's date, in each case less any taxes required to be deducted or withheld.

About Just Energy Group Inc.

Established in 1997, Just Energy (NYSE:JE) (TSX:JE) is a leading retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficiency solutions, and renewable energy options. With offices located across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Japan, Just Energy serves approximately 1.5 million residential and commercial customers providing homes and businesses with a broad range of energy solutions that deliver comfort, convenience and control. Just Energy Group Inc. is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Green Star Energy, Hudson Energy, Just Energy, Tara Energy and terrapass.  Visit justenergygroup.com to learn more. Also, find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Just Energy's press releases may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the levels of customer natural gas and electricity consumption, rates of customer additions and renewals, rates of customer attrition, fluctuations in natural gas and electricity prices, changes in regulatory regimes and decisions by regulatory authorities, competition and dependence on certain suppliers. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Just Energy's operations, financial results or dividend levels are included in Just Energy's annual information form and other reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities which can be accessed through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, on the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov or through Just Energy's website at www.justenergygroup.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the New York Stock Exchange has approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Cummings 
Investor Relations 
Phone: 617.461.1101
michael.cummings@alpha-ir.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: JUST ENERGY GROUP INC. via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Just Energy Group Inc.

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu Just Energy Group Inc.

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
15.11.17 Just Energy Group Buy B. Riley FBR, Inc.
19.05.17 Just Energy Group Outperform FBR & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Just Energy Group Inc. 3,49 1,45% Just Energy Group Inc.

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Nach starkem Vortag: Wall Street mit Verlusten
Am Dienstag ging es an den US-Börsen abwärts.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH