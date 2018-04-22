Just for cryptographic solution: Beijing Sansec impresses 2018 RSA Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Data security has become one of the biggest concerns in the 21st century and all enterprises should take it seriously," said Big ID's CEO Dimitri Sirota. In the 2018 RSA Conference, 50,000 members of cyber security community gathered together in San Francisco to discuss solutions against cyber threats, to build a society of trust and high level of cyber security.

Research from the Breach Level Index indicates that over 2.6 billion records were breached in 2017. In China, 183 million malicious websites were detected on computers and mobile electronic devices in the first half of 2017, according to Tencent, one of the China's biggest tech companies.

ZHANG Yuegong, CEO of Sansec, believed that the application of encryption techniques in data security prove its effectiveness and importance. Zhang went further by saying, "Besides selling hardware security module (HSM) and crypto card, our company also focuses on integrated security solutions featuring cryptographic technology and key management system to protect users' data at rest, in use, in transit, as well as in cloud."

Chinese companies like Sansec have made their attempts to ensure data security. As for the government, the enforcement of China Cyber Security Law since June 1 of 2017 shows its determination to save users' data from possible threats and attacks. In response to government's move against data security violation, senior executives of corporate users make more efforts to implement defensive systems for building network security. In that sense, the share of investment on cyber security in network system construction has been increasing significantly.

China's IT Security Market Forecast for 2017-2019, issued by technology consultancy IDC, predicted that the implementation of China's Cyber Security Law would make an IT security market with a size of 65.72 billion RMB by the year of 2021. As one of China's leading cryptographic companies, Sansec is known for its self-developed high-speed HSM, cloud HSM, key management system and data encryption solution. Naturally, it is capable to provide various solutions with customized encryption features to ensure data security.

In recent years, Sansec has stepped up its communication with international counterparts. In the 2018 RSA Conference, Sansec unveiled its comprehensive crypto solutions for data protection and key management.

Sansec, headquartered in Beijing, China, is committed to information security solutions and services based on cryptographic technology. It offers exceptional products such as HSM (Hardware Security Module), Cloud HSM, KMS (Key Management System) and solutions for PKI system, financial security, data protection and cloud security. As a member of the Cryptography Technical Standardization Committee, Sansec has built full knowledge of Chinese laws, policies, and cryptography standards. In addition, Sansec has structured a high-standard quality management system with ISO9001, ISO27001 and CMMI3 certifications. Sansec has served various clients including government departments, state owned and private enterprises, as well as multinational corporations.

In recent years, Sansec has stepped up its globalization strategy by paying extensive attention to

the international market and standardization and participating in the international standardization organizations such as CSA and OASIS.

Sansec aims to become one of the top providers of cryptographic products and solutions worldwide.

http://www.sansec.com.cn

