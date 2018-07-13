13.07.2018 02:18:00

K-12 PBC and BCPSEA reach tentative agreement

BURNABY, BC, July 12, 2018 /CNW/ - A tentative agreement was reached between the K-12 Provincial Bargaining Council (PBC) and the BC Public School Employers' Association (BCPSEA) late Wednesday evening on a provincial framework agreement for K-12 support staff.

"I would like to thank all the members of PBC for their hard work and perseverance," said K-12 Presidents Council President Warren Williams. "Their professionalism, willingness to work together, and dedication to members in K-12 led to reaching this tentative agreement."

Details on the tentative agreement will not be made public until the K-12 Presidents Council has the opportunity to meet and review them. If recommended and passed by the K-12 Presidents Council, the tentative agreement will form part of local bargaining proposals when locals begin bargaining with their respective districts.

CUPE represents more than 27,000 education workers including: Education Assistants, School Secretaries, Caretakers, First Nations Support Workers, IT Workers, Strong Start Facilitators, Trades and Maintenances Workers, and Bus Drivers.

 

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Handelsgespräche sorgt für Gewinne an der Wall Street
Am Donnerstag läuteten die US-Börsen eine Erholung ein. Techwerte markierten sogar ein neues Rekordhoch.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB