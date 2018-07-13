K-12 PBC and BCPSEA reach tentative agreement

BURNABY, BC, July 12, 2018 /CNW/ - A tentative agreement was reached between the K-12 Provincial Bargaining Council (PBC) and the BC Public School Employers' Association (BCPSEA) late Wednesday evening on a provincial framework agreement for K-12 support staff.

"I would like to thank all the members of PBC for their hard work and perseverance," said K-12 Presidents Council President Warren Williams. "Their professionalism, willingness to work together, and dedication to members in K-12 led to reaching this tentative agreement."

Details on the tentative agreement will not be made public until the K-12 Presidents Council has the opportunity to meet and review them. If recommended and passed by the K-12 Presidents Council, the tentative agreement will form part of local bargaining proposals when locals begin bargaining with their respective districts.

CUPE represents more than 27,000 education workers including: Education Assistants, School Secretaries, Caretakers, First Nations Support Workers, IT Workers, Strong Start Facilitators, Trades and Maintenances Workers, and Bus Drivers.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)