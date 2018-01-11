KKR Releases 2018 Global Macro Outlook

KKR today released the 2018 Global Macro Outlook piece by Henry McVey,
Head of Global Macro and Asset Allocation (GMAA). In "You Can Get What
You Need,” McVey outlines his perspective on the current investing
environment.
"As we are poised to enter the 104th month of economic
expansion amidst the second longest bull market on record in the United
States, it is definitely harder to get ‘what you want’ when it comes to
uncovering new and compelling investment opportunities. The good news is
that our work shows that investors can still ‘get what they need’ in
order to generate returns in excess of their liabilities.”
Overall, a major underpinning to Henry McVey and the GMAA team’s view
for 2018 is that overly optimistic investors are currently overpaying
for growth and simplicity in many instances, while at the same time
ignoring stories with complexity, uncertainty, and/or cyclicality.
Therein lies a huge, long-tailed investment opportunity to arbitrage the
notable bifurcation that has already begun to occur across many parts of
the global markets, according to the team.
Against this backdrop, the report outlines several actionable investment
themes that multi-asset class investors should consider weaving into
their portfolios in 2018 and beyond, including:
1.
Equities Having More Potential Upside Than Credit
2.
The Move Towards Mid-Cycle Phase of Emerging Markets
Recovery
3.
Central Bank Normalization
4.
Shifting Preferences in Private Credit
5.
Buy Complexity, Sell Simplicity
6.
Experiences Over Things
7.
Arrival of a Different Kind of ‘Political Bull Market’
In addition to the aforementioned themes, the report details specific
macro influences that factor into the GMAA team’s updated asset
allocation model for 2018, including GDP targets around the globe as
well as outlook for earnings, rates, oil, cycle duration and expected
returns.
Links to access this report as well as an archive of Henry McVey's
previous publications follow:
-
To read the latest Insights: click here.
-
To download a PDF version: click here.
-
To download the KKR Insights app for
iOS click here, and for
Android click here.
-
For an archive of previous publications please visit www.KKRinsights.com.
About Henry McVey
Henry H. McVey joined KKR in 2011 and is Head of the Global Macro and
Asset Allocation team. Mr. McVey also serves as Chief Investment Officer
for the Firm’s Balance Sheet and oversees Firmwide Risk at KKR. Prior to
joining KKR, Mr. McVey was a managing director, lead portfolio manager
and head of global macro and asset allocation at Morgan Stanley
Investment Management (MSIM). Prior to that he was a portfolio manager
at Fortress Investment Group and chief U.S. investment strategist for
Morgan Stanley. While at Morgan Stanley, Mr. McVey was also a member of
the asset allocation committee and was the top-ranked asset management
and brokerage analyst by Institutional Investor for four consecutive
years before becoming the firm's strategist in January 2004. He earned
his B.A. from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from the Wharton
School of the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. McVey is a member of the
TEAK Fellowship Board of Trustees after previously serving as co-chair
of the board for five years. Henry is also a member of the Pritzker
Foundation Investment Committee, a board member of the University of
Virginia Investment Management Company (UVIMCO), a member of the
national advisory board for the Jefferson Scholarship at the University
of Virginia, and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations Corporate
Leader Program.
