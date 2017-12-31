ATX 3 426 -0,6%  Dow 24 756 -1,0%  Nasdaq 7 037 -0,1%  Euro 1,2374 -0,2% 
ATX P 1 727 -0,6%  EStoxx50 3 391 -0,2%  Nikkei 21 777 -0,9%  CHF 1,1691 -0,1% 
DAX 12 238 0,1%  FTSE100 7 133 -0,1%  Öl 64,8 0,1%  Gold 1 325 -0,1% 

S&P Global Aktie [WKN DE: A2AHZ7 / ISIN: US78409V1044]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

14.03.2018 19:49:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Kagan Releases Fourth Quarter 2017 U.S. Multichannel Subscriber Report

MONTEREY, Calif., March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Subscription losses slowed for traditional multichannel video providers in Q4 2017 (quarter ended Dec. 31, 2017), but the sector still tumbled for the full year, according to data compiled by Kagan, a group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.

(PRNewsfoto/S&P Global Market Intelligence)

Combined cable, direct broadcast satellite (DBS) and telecommunication (telco) multichannel subscriptions fell to 94 million, including 91.1 million residential customers. Combined, cable, DBS and telco subscriptions are now down approximately 7.4 million from their peak in 2012.

Additional takeaways from Kagan's 4th-quarter U.S. Multichannel Subscriber report: 

  • The total multichannel count including the top two virtual service providers, Sling TV and DIRECTV NOW is at 97.3 million.
  • Cable operators lost an estimated 986,411 video subscribers in 2017, more than twice the 2016 drop. That broke the sector's three-year streak of decelerating video subscriber losses.
  • The telcos slowed their net subscriber losses for a third consecutive quarter. The sector shed 903,262 subscribers overall in 2017 to end the year at 10.6 million.
  • The DBS sector was down nearly 1.7 million subscribers in the twelve months ending Dec. 31, 2017, by far its biggest annual loss on record, as DIRECTV joined DISH in posting traditional subscriber declines.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence
At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we know that not all information is important—some of it is vital. Accurate, deep and insightful. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities globally can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kagan-releases-fourth-quarter-2017-us-multichannel-subscriber-report-300614121.html

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence

Nachrichten zu S&P Global Inc

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu S&P Global Inc

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
20.12.17 S&P Global Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.12.17 S&P Global overweight Barclays Capital
27.10.17 S&P Global Market Perform BMO Capital Markets
27.10.17 S&P Global overweight Barclays Capital
14.07.17 S&P Global No Rating at Time BMO Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Aktien in diesem Artikel

S&P Global Inc 155,50 -2,16% S&P Global Inc

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Wall Street im Minus
Der US-Aktienmarkt ist am Mittwoch ins Minus gerutscht.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH