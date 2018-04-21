Kanmo Group Partners with SmartOSC to Launch Justice's First E-commerce Platform in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Justice, a leading American brand for tween girls, today announced its very first e-commerce store in Indonesia at Shopjustice.co.id. Being in the top popular brands managed by Kanmo Group, Justice's brand new e-commerce site is the first step of the company's overall strategy to offer an exciting new shopping experience for Indonesian consumers.

Customers nowadays are engaging with fashion brands in multiple ways, such as in-stores or on mobile, desktop, and social media. A brand which can offer a seamless experience across different channels will be in a prime position to be favored among various competitors. To seize this opportunity, Kanmo Group partnered with SmartOSC, a premium e-commerce agency, to provide consulting, a user-centric experience design, technical implementation and integration.

Justice's e-commerce system gives customer service and retail teams the information they require to meet customers' end-to-end needs by connecting all of their touchpoints. With this new omnichannel feature, customers can research and shop online then have it shipped to their homes or pick up at the nearest store.

The new website is designed to put emphasis on enhancing customer experience and inspire them with a wide range of products. 'Get A Look' feature enables customers to try mix and match or experiment with different styles and share it with their friends. If they still hesitate to make a decision, there are options to book a fitting or special consultation session with in-store assistants. To enhance the interaction with customers, a blog has been developed allowing users to share fun DIY activities or post something on Live Justice Blog.

Bhavin Patel, Omnichannel Director at Kanmo Group shared: "We think customer experience online is just as important as in store. Technology brings together different channels that enable us to connect better with our customers. Therefore, engaging with experienced partners such as SmartOSC has not only helped us in solving many technology problems but more importantly assisted us to choose the best practices for our e-commerce site."

For the post-launch phase, SmartOSC will continue to work with Kanmo Group providing ongoing optimization and support.

About SmartOSC

SmartOSC is a premium, full-service e-commerce agency. As of Jan 2018, SmartOSC employs more than 350 specialists across its office locations in Vietnam, Australia, Japan, Singapore, the US, and UK. The company is known as a strategic partner to Magento, Sitecore, Shopify Plus, Kentico, Hybris, and Adobe platforms. Their portfolio includes Courts, Nestlé, Club 21, Lotte, PayPal, SpaceX, Priceline Pharmacy, to name a few. For more information, please visit http://www.smartosc.com.

About Kanmo Group

Kanmo Group was formed in 2005 focusing on retail distribution in Indonesia. Within 13 years of operations, Kanmo Group now operates nearly 200 stores in Indonesia with a market leadership position in kids and baby segment serving tens of thousands of customers monthly. The group has since extended its retail portfolio to include brands in fashion and accessories category.

