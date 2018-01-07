ATX 3 551 -0,1%  Dow 25 296 0,9%  Nasdaq 6 653 1,0%  Euro 1,2039 0,1% 
Karen Lee Andrews Announces New Single 'Higher' from her forthcoming EP 'Far From Paradise'

SYDNEY, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "One of the most original and dignified talents to emerge in Australian Entertainment in a long time. She manages to be both imperial yet vulnerable." -- Paul Sheehan, Sydney morning Herald.

  • Nationally recognized voice
  • Tried, tested and proven audience favourite
  • Fresh approach, free to explore new and vibrant blues sound

With two successful albums, a national tour and of course nationwide exposure under her belt, Karen Lee Andrews (formerly 'Ms Murphy'), an artist managed by Meerkatz Music, is proud to debut her fresh new EP.

Capitalising on her powerhouse voice and soulful sound, the new EP mines the rich blues and soul at the heart of her musical heritage.

"The sound is new, yet familiar," says Karen Lee Andrews, who has focused on reconnecting with her roots since stepping away from touring in 2015. Picking up her guitar in the Summer of 2016 was the catalyst for this fresh new sound.

This new genre defining EP, 'Far from Paradise' is by turns direct, nuanced and open, to keep the listener fully engaged. The roots of the sound are gritty guitar, glowing valves, lush tremolo and deep reverb in a distinctively fluid expression. This unique sound carries the mood and tones of the EP expressed in rich, warm vocals.

'Higher' is a standout track amongst the EP, with Karen Lee Andrews' powerhouse voice lending richness and depth to the track.

To review the EP, available 15th of January 2018 through major digital platforms, and for further comments and interview opportunities with Karen, please contact:

Jessica Davidson
Brand Manager at Meerkatz Music
jessica@meerkatzmusic.com
+61-(0)415946587
www.karenleeandrews.com
Take a listen, Soundcloud
https://soundcloud.com/user-977891045-838968828/higher-radio-edit/s-fuxXn#t=0:23

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20171229/2023131-1

SOURCE Meerkatz Music

