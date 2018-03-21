ATX 3 488 0,9%  Dow 24 727 0,5%  Nasdaq 6 886 0,3%  Euro 1,2261 0,1% 
Karolinska Development AB (B) Aktie [WKN DE: A0M84G / ISIN: SE0002190926]

21.03.2018 08:05:24

Karolinska Development Annual Report 2017 published

STOCKHOLM - 21 March 2018. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces publication of its Annual Report 2017.

The report is now available to download at www.karolinskadevelopment.com

For further information, please contact:
Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Fredrik Järrsten, CFO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 496 46 28, e-mail: fredrik.jarrsten@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB
Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

This information is information that Karolinska Development AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Viktor Drvota, at 08:05 CET on 21 March 2018.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Karolinska Development AB (publ) via Globenewswire

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Karolinska Development AB (B) 5,20 -0,38% Karolinska Development AB (B)

