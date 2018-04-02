Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the signing of a
Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KT Corporation (Korea Telecom) at
Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona to collaborate on 5G New Radio
(NR) technology and advanced 4G, accelerating commercial deployment of
5G.
The MoU was signed to reinforce the collaboration between the two
parties on technology development for 5G NR and advanced 4G to support
KT trial and commercial deployment plans. Keysight will share guidance
and insight on 5G NR technology development and testing of 5G
infrastructure and UE testing for sub-6GHz and mmWave bands. Keysight’s
expertise will enable the development of Over-the-air (OTA) and mmWave
beamforming calibration test methodologies that KT will use to develop
relevant test procedures.
The two parties will collaborate to accelerate evaluation of 5G NR test
and measurement solutions including first-to-market
5G network and UE emulation solutions that scale from early R&D
testing in their ecosystems to validation and performance of the devices
and networks as they are deployed. KT will also benefit from using Keysight’s
5G NR software solutions that cover the full product design cycle
with simulation, signal creation and analysis capabilities. Furthermore,
its solutions for advanced 4G configurations including multi-band,
multi-carrier aggregation and higher order MIMO will help KT transition
from 4G to 5G more smoothly.
"We are delighted to collaborate with Keysight as their leading test and
measurement expertise and solutions for 5G will enable us to execute on
our commercial deployment plans more efficiently and reliably,” said
Jeon Hongbeam, executive vice president, Infrastructure Laboratory -
Institute of Convergence Technology at KT Corporation.
KT Corporation (Korea Telecom), Korea's leading telecommunication
service provider, offers innovative mobile services and fixed-line
telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, and
international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol
telephone services, as well as interconnection services.
"Keysight is pleased to extend our collaboration with KT, one of the
world’s leading 5G mobile operators, from early deployment, to
commercial deployment utilizing recently ratified standards for 5G NR,”
said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager, Wireless
Devices and Operators Segment, Keysight.
