Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced Test
Asset Optimization Services, the industry’s first integrated
solution that measures in real-time, asset true utilization and health.
Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services eliminate the need for
companies to assign personnel to manually record when instruments are in
use and making measurements. Test Asset Optimization Services enables
customers to dramatically improve return on investments by optimizing
capital and operating expenses to meet test demands in research and
development through manufacturing.
Test budgets are often insufficient to fund projects, yet test
departments are pressured to do more with less, which makes full
transparency on test equipment critical. Keysight understands these
pressures and is introducing Test Asset Optimization Services to help
companies move from just tracking their test equipment to gaining full
control over their test equipment.
Keysight’s integrated services enables customers to unlock hidden costs
with real-time test-asset utilization, equipment health status, and
overall recommendations on areas for savings. Providing actionable
transparency on multi-brand test assets, enables companies to make
informed decisions on current and future procurement.
An integral part of Test Asset Optimization Services is PathWave Asset
Advisor software, which is available cloud-hosted or on-premises.
PathWave Asset Advisor software tracks and controls test assets,
monitors utilization and health of selected assets, and allows loan pool
capabilities for targeted assets.
The cloud-hosted PathWave Asset Advisor software is available in the
Amazon Web Service (AWS) cloud, offering customers fast, and up-to-date
functionality as well as reliable and secure web access to manage their
assets. As a cloud-hosted solution, it eliminates the time and costs
associated with IT network administration and data storage overhead.
The on-premise solution of PathWave Asset Advisor software resides on a
server and behind the companies’ firewall. It operates in a standalone
mode, with all the essential features for importing and exporting
information.
Test Asset Optimization Services is an integrated approach that improves
return on test investment in three steps.
1.
See. Track assets to see where they are and manage their
compliance with Track and Control Services, enabling customers to:
-
Keep track of multi-brand test assets across labs, locations, and
users.
-
Reduce time spent on physical inventory counts and compliance audits.
-
Easily track the movement of crucial instruments using active and
passive technologies.
2.
Know. Monitor test equipment to determine physical
condition and true utilization with Utilization and Health Services,
enabling customers to:
-
Increase utilization of tests assets across users, programs, and
departments.
-
Identify unhealthy instruments and remedy the situation before it
causes broader problems.
-
Fund new technology investments with value captured from underutilized
assets.
3.
Optimize. Share equipment across teams to optimize your
test assets by using real-time, actionable information with Loan Pool
Services enabling customers to:
-
Avoid CapEx spending on tests assets by optimizing, standardizing, or
sharing across R&D labs and manufacturing operations.
-
Eliminate aging or underutilized equipment and reduce OpEx costs for
maintenance, taxes, insurance, and overhead.
-
Leverage the residual market value of aging instruments through
trade-in, upgrade, and disposal.
Analog Devices, Inc. Pilots Keysight PathWave Asset Advisor
Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), a world leader in the design and
manufacturing of analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing
integrated circuits, piloted PathWave Asset Advisor. True utilization
data enabled them to identify an underutilized asset that they traded in
to purchase a new instrument. In addition, real-time health data
provided by PathWave prevented an instrument malfunction.
"We were impressed how quickly ADI was able to make decisions and take
action once they had the data from PathWave Asset Advisor,” said Eric
Taylor, vice president, Managed Services Division, Keysight
Technologies. "We live in a fast-paced world and decisions need to be
made quickly and accurately. Following a three-step disciplined process
of tracking, monitoring utilization and health, and sharing asset across
teams can dramatically reduce capital and operating expenses, and
improve return on test investment.”
Learn more about Test Asset Optimization Services
Keysight is offering a free assessment on how its Test Asset
Optimization Services can unlock hidden costs. Additional product
information is available at www.keysight.com/find/AssetOptimization.
A backgrounder is available at www.keysight.com/find/AssetOptimization-backgrounder
and images are located at www.keysight.com/find/AssetOptimizaton-images.
