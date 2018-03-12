Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced Test Asset Optimization Services, the industry’s first integrated solution that measures in real-time, asset true utilization and health.

Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services eliminate the need for companies to assign personnel to manually record when instruments are in use and making measurements. Test Asset Optimization Services enables customers to dramatically improve return on investments by optimizing capital and operating expenses to meet test demands in research and development through manufacturing.

Test budgets are often insufficient to fund projects, yet test departments are pressured to do more with less, which makes full transparency on test equipment critical. Keysight understands these pressures and is introducing Test Asset Optimization Services to help companies move from just tracking their test equipment to gaining full control over their test equipment.

Keysight’s integrated services enables customers to unlock hidden costs with real-time test-asset utilization, equipment health status, and overall recommendations on areas for savings. Providing actionable transparency on multi-brand test assets, enables companies to make informed decisions on current and future procurement.

An integral part of Test Asset Optimization Services is PathWave Asset Advisor software, which is available cloud-hosted or on-premises. PathWave Asset Advisor software tracks and controls test assets, monitors utilization and health of selected assets, and allows loan pool capabilities for targeted assets.

The cloud-hosted PathWave Asset Advisor software is available in the Amazon Web Service (AWS) cloud, offering customers fast, and up-to-date functionality as well as reliable and secure web access to manage their assets. As a cloud-hosted solution, it eliminates the time and costs associated with IT network administration and data storage overhead.

The on-premise solution of PathWave Asset Advisor software resides on a server and behind the companies’ firewall. It operates in a standalone mode, with all the essential features for importing and exporting information.

Test Asset Optimization Services is an integrated approach that improves return on test investment in three steps.

1. See. Track assets to see where they are and manage their compliance with Track and Control Services, enabling customers to:

Keep track of multi-brand test assets across labs, locations, and users.

Reduce time spent on physical inventory counts and compliance audits.

Easily track the movement of crucial instruments using active and passive technologies.

2. Know. Monitor test equipment to determine physical condition and true utilization with Utilization and Health Services, enabling customers to:

Increase utilization of tests assets across users, programs, and departments.

Identify unhealthy instruments and remedy the situation before it causes broader problems.

Fund new technology investments with value captured from underutilized assets.

3. Optimize. Share equipment across teams to optimize your test assets by using real-time, actionable information with Loan Pool Services enabling customers to:

Avoid CapEx spending on tests assets by optimizing, standardizing, or sharing across R&D labs and manufacturing operations.

Eliminate aging or underutilized equipment and reduce OpEx costs for maintenance, taxes, insurance, and overhead.

Leverage the residual market value of aging instruments through trade-in, upgrade, and disposal.

Analog Devices, Inc. Pilots Keysight PathWave Asset Advisor

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), a world leader in the design and manufacturing of analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits, piloted PathWave Asset Advisor. True utilization data enabled them to identify an underutilized asset that they traded in to purchase a new instrument. In addition, real-time health data provided by PathWave prevented an instrument malfunction.

"We were impressed how quickly ADI was able to make decisions and take action once they had the data from PathWave Asset Advisor,” said Eric Taylor, vice president, Managed Services Division, Keysight Technologies. "We live in a fast-paced world and decisions need to be made quickly and accurately. Following a three-step disciplined process of tracking, monitoring utilization and health, and sharing asset across teams can dramatically reduce capital and operating expenses, and improve return on test investment.”

