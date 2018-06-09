Khiron to Open TSX Venture Exchange and Host Media Interviews on June 11, 2018

TORONTO, June 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Khiron life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), a Canadian integrated medical cannabis company with its core operations in Colombia, will open the market of the TSX Venture Exchange on Monday, June 11, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. EDT. Khiron, as the first cannabis company with active operations in Colombia to list on any exchange globally, will be meeting with members of media after the market opens.

Interested media channels are invited to contact the Company as below:

Khiron has positioned itself as the leading medical cannabis company in Latin America. Key accomplishments of Khiron include:

First cannabis company with core operations in Colombia to list on any exchange globally.





to list on any exchange globally. One of the first fully-licensed medical cannabis companies in Colombia , with cultivation and production licenses for low- and high-THC awarded by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection and Ministry of Justice, respectively.





, with cultivation and production licenses for low- and high-THC awarded by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection and Ministry of Justice, respectively. One of the first companies to receive a cultivation quota for high-THC mother plants.





First fully-licenced cannabis company in Colombia to receive product approvals from The Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute (INVIMA).





to receive product approvals from The Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute (INVIMA). Strategic partnership with the Colombian Neurological Association and host of two significant medical cannabis conferences in Bogota and Medellín with over 1,000 physicians in attendance.





and Medellín with over 1,000 physicians in attendance. Securing of land package in Ibagué, Colombia , an ideal location for cultivation, which includes access to clean water, ideal temperature conditions, and military presence. Khiron is currently cultivating cannabis for medical purposes in Colombia .





, an ideal location for cultivation, which includes access to clean water, ideal temperature conditions, and military presence. Khiron is currently cultivating cannabis for medical purposes in . Raised ~$17 million of equity capital over three financing rounds. Khiron worked with leading Canadian investment banks to complete these offerings.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a Canadian integrated medical cannabis company with its core operations in Colombia, and is fully licenced in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. Khiron combines leading international scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, and branded product market entrance experience to address the unmet medical needs in a market of over 620 million people in Latin America.

Further information on Khiron Life Sciences can be found at www.khiron.ca.

Cautionary Note

Forward-Looking Statements

