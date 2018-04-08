Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Conference Call Advisory

CALGARY, April 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Please join Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (TSX: KML) and Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) for the following webcast and dial-in information to discuss matters described in its April 8, 2018 news release, Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Suspends Non-Essential Spending on Trans Mountain Expansion Project.https://ir.kindermorgancanadalimited.com/press-releases

What: Kinder Morgan Canada Limited and Kinder Morgan Inc. When: April 9, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET Where: Live over the Internet, log on to https://www.kindermorgancanadalimited.com or, call the following number to listen to the call. Dial: 1-517-308-9248 Passcode: 2088258

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML) owns an interest in or operates an integrated network of pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. KML's two business segments include Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines business unit is composed of the Trans Mountain pipeline system (including the Westridge Marine terminal), the Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, the Puget Sound pipeline system, and the Jet Fuel pipeline system. The Terminals business unit is composed of the Vancouver Wharves terminal in British Columbia and numerous terminals in Edmonton, Alberta.

KML focuses on stable, fee-based energy transportation and storage assets that are central to the energy infrastructure of Western Canada. We strive to promote shareholder value by increasing utilization of our existing assets while controlling costs and operating in a safe and environmentally responsible way.

