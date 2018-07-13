Kindful and Foundation Group Announce Partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Kindful, a company that provides powerful donor management software to thousands of nonprofits of all size, has announced a partnership with Foundation Group. As of last month, every organization that signs up for Foundation Group's SureStart™ program will include a year of Kindful's donor management platform.

"We're very excited to be able to work with organizations at such an early stage," remarks Kindful's CEO Jeremy L. Bolls. "We understand that managing donors can be overwhelming and time consuming for all sizes of nonprofits. Our aim is to help these early nonprofits manage their donors more easily and build the right foundations to support them as their needs grow and become more complex. This will allow them to focus on their mission and make a greater impact"

Over the last 22 years, Foundation Group has helped over 16,000 nonprofits to successfully form and obtain 501(c)(3) status. Their team of professionals, with a combined 130 years of experience, specializes in nonprofit formation, IRS tax-exemption, and state fundraising compliance, helping nonprofit leaders make better decisions, reduce risk, and grow their organizations.

"We're bringing together the complementary services of two great companies to empower the nonprofit community, and we couldn't be more excited" says Greg McRay, Foundation Group's CEO. "To thrive, nonprofits need a best-in-class toolset to manage and cultivate donors, which Kindful brings to the table. And just as critically, they need the solid foundation of state and federal compliance that Foundation Group's team provides. Together, it's a powerful combination."

In addition to working with newly formed organizations, Kindful will be adding Foundation Group's Assurance™ program to its menu of services. The Assurance program helps nonprofits confirm they are staying compliant with the complex state and federal charitable solicitation and tax requirements that nonprofit organizations are subjected to.

About Kindful

Kindful is a Nashville-based software company that provides powerful software to help nonprofits organize data and manage donors better. Featuring online donation pages, donor database, reporting tools, and integrated partnerships with industry-leading services, Kindful's platform is designed to help nonprofit employees manage their donors easier, saving time and creating better insights. Kindful proudly powers thousands of world-changing organizations both in the U.S. and internationally. For more information, please visit www.kindful.com.

