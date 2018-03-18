Klite Lighting Shows at Frankfurt Lighting Exhibition, Promoting the Rapid Development of the Healthy Lighting Industry

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 18, Zhejiang Klite Lighting Holdings Co., Ltd. (Klite Lighting) showed its classroom lights and smart lighting products at the Frankfurt Light + Building Exhibition in Germany (Frankfurt Lighting Exhibition), conveying to the world a new concept of healthy and luminance-based lighting.

As the world's largest exhibition of lamps and electrical appliances for buildings, since its first exhibition in 1999, the Frankfurt Lighting Exhibition has become one of the most important exhibitions in the professional field and the most influential international exhibition in the industry worldwide. Every year, there are thousands of exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the world at Frankfurt Lighting Exhibition, showing the world the latest scientific achievements and development trends in the lighting industry.

In recent years, by virtue of the in-depth implementation of innovation-driven development strategies in China, the domestic high-end manufacturing industry has developed rapidly, and the prospects for the smart lighting industry have become brighter. Relevant data show that the scale of LED lighting market will gradually increase from 2016 to 2019, and the scale of LED lighting market will exceed USD 30 billion in 2018. It is expected that the compound annual growth rate of the global LED lighting will reach 12% from 2017 to 2021.

As a leading supplier of lighting application products and professional solutions in China, Klite Lighting has 13 national invention patents, 49 national utility model patents and 46 national appearance patents, integrating R&D, design, production, marketing and service. In 2015, its sales revenue was nearly RMB 1.4 billion. It is a national high-tech enterprise, and the R&D center for Klite digital lighting engineering in Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Klite Lighting was engaged in in-depth cooperation with Tuya Smart to accelerate the transformation and upgrading from traditional lighting to smart lighting.

Klite Lighting has always been committed to becoming a pioneer in the smart lighting industry, and has striven to let people live a happy life in a healthy light environment. For the purpose of integrating with the international practice and implementing the "Belt and Road" Initiative, Klite Lighting has cultivated dozens of products of four categories such as LED lights, LED filament lights, LED lighting fixtures and LED drivers. It has successively established 11 branches in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hangzhou, and has established long-term strategic partnerships with the world-class lighting brands such as Philips in Netherlands and Osram in Germany, with an export ratio amounting to over 90% of the annual turnover.

At this exhibition, users can personally experience the latest products of Klite Lighting, such as smart desk lights that help children ease fatigue, or LED ceiling lights with the wireless remote analog function that helps families save energy, or mirror lamps that can soften and beautify the feminine curves. In this way, users can actually understand all kinds of changes brought to the human life by smart lighting, and realize the dream of smart home for a better life.

Industry insiders said that smart lighting will still be the development trend of commercial lighting in respect of the market competition of LED displays in 2018. In the future, Klite Lighting will further improve its own level of smart lighting, and will export the most advanced lighting technology and healthy lighting products to global areas such as Europe, USA and Japan, to promote the rapid development of the healthy lighting industry worldwide. (Contact: sales@klite.cn)

