Kohl’s Donates $2.4 Million to Penfield Children’s Center in Milwaukee

Kohl’s
(NYSE: KSS) today announced the continuation of its partnership with
Penfield Children’s Center in Milwaukee, donating $2.4 million over
three years to support the Kohl’s Building Blocks program. Created in
2010, the Kohl’s Building Blocks program provides support to families,
young children and infants through access to specialized educational and
developmental programs, services and equipment at Penfield. The funding
will continue the program’s Lending Library of equipment, books and
other resources, provide financial support for child development
specialists and support family programming events throughout Milwaukee.
"We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Penfield
Children’s Center and support its mission of creating a positive start
in life for infants and children, and the informed, caring support they
provide for area families,” said Jen Johnson, Kohl’s vice president,
corporate communications. "Through the Kohl’s Building Blocks Program,
we are fortunate to support Penfield‘s education, resources and outreach
in our hometown.”
Penfield Children’s Center works with more than 1,500 Milwaukee-area
children each year providing comprehensive services that include a
nationally-accredited early education and behavioral health program;
speech, physical and occupational therapy; nursing care; and family
programming. Approximately 90 percent of all families enrolled at
Penfield are living below the poverty line.
"For more than 30 years, Kohl’s has been an incredible partner through
their financial commitment and incredible associate engagement
supporting vital programs and services for children and families at
Penfield Children’s Center,” said Christine Holmes, president and CEO of
Penfield Children’s Center. "Through this generous gift, local children
and families will have greater access to health resources and
educational programming in areas where we have identified significant
needs.”
Over the next three years, the Kohl’s Building Blocks Program will
continue to provide specialized professional support, quality resources
and early learning materials for both typically-developing children and
children with a developmental delay or disability to ensure a bright
future.
The Kohl’s Building Blocks Program consists of five main components:
-
Child Development Services provided by qualified specialists who have
expertise working with children with complex needs.
-
The Kohl’s Child Development Lending Library, where children and
families can "check out” materials and resources to enhance health and
development, including specialized therapy equipment and
age-appropriate books designed to stimulate development at home
between regular therapy sessions.
-
Kohl’s Early Learning Toolkit, which provides age-appropriate toys and
books that children and families can keep to stimulate and encourage
continuous development while in their home.
-
Kohl’s Building Blocks Community Outreach and Education, a free
outreach program available to those within an hour radius of Penfield
Children’s Center that provides quality resources and hands-on
workshops for children, parents and professionals to expand their
understand of both typically developing children and children with
special needs.
-
Penfieldbuildingblocks.org,
an interactive website that enhances community outreach and education
programming through additional resources and materials, allowing
parents, professionals and teachers to continue the discussion and
development following their experience with the Kohl’s Building Blocks
team.
With Kohl’s support, Penfield Children’s Center will also continue
Family Reading Nights, which are open to the public and engage families
in the community.
Since 2001, Kohl's and Kohl’s Cares have committed nearly $11 million to
Penfield Children’s Center. This donation is made possible through
Kohl’s philanthropic program, Kohl’s
Cares®, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100
percent of the net profit to charitable initiatives nationwide.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than
1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering
families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and
exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in
our stores, online at Kohls.com
and on Kohl's mobile app. Throughout its history, Kohl's has given
nearly $600 million to support communities nationwide. For a list of
store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com.
For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community and how to
join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.
About Penfield Children’s Center
Penfield Children’s Center, located in Milwaukee, Wis., creates a
positive start in life for infants and children, many of whom have
developmental delays or disabilities, by providing early education,
health services and family programming. Named in honor of Dr. Wilder
Penfield (1891-1976), a world-renowned neurosurgeon who strongly
advocated early intervention for children with developmental delays and
disabilities, Penfield is a leader in child development , serving more
than 1,500 children annually. Programs and services offered at Penfield
Children’s Center include: a one of a kind Behavior Clinic, the
community's oldest and largest Special Care Nursery and a
nationally-accredited early childhood education program. For more
information please visit www.penfieldchildren.org.
