Kohl’s Donates $2.4 Million to Penfield Children’s Center in Milwaukee

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today announced the continuation of its partnership with Penfield Children’s Center in Milwaukee, donating $2.4 million over three years to support the Kohl’s Building Blocks program. Created in 2010, the Kohl’s Building Blocks program provides support to families, young children and infants through access to specialized educational and developmental programs, services and equipment at Penfield. The funding will continue the program’s Lending Library of equipment, books and other resources, provide financial support for child development specialists and support family programming events throughout Milwaukee.

"We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Penfield Children’s Center and support its mission of creating a positive start in life for infants and children, and the informed, caring support they provide for area families,” said Jen Johnson, Kohl’s vice president, corporate communications. "Through the Kohl’s Building Blocks Program, we are fortunate to support Penfield‘s education, resources and outreach in our hometown.”

Penfield Children’s Center works with more than 1,500 Milwaukee-area children each year providing comprehensive services that include a nationally-accredited early education and behavioral health program; speech, physical and occupational therapy; nursing care; and family programming. Approximately 90 percent of all families enrolled at Penfield are living below the poverty line.

"For more than 30 years, Kohl’s has been an incredible partner through their financial commitment and incredible associate engagement supporting vital programs and services for children and families at Penfield Children’s Center,” said Christine Holmes, president and CEO of Penfield Children’s Center. "Through this generous gift, local children and families will have greater access to health resources and educational programming in areas where we have identified significant needs.”

Over the next three years, the Kohl’s Building Blocks Program will continue to provide specialized professional support, quality resources and early learning materials for both typically-developing children and children with a developmental delay or disability to ensure a bright future.

The Kohl’s Building Blocks Program consists of five main components:

  • Child Development Services provided by qualified specialists who have expertise working with children with complex needs.
  • The Kohl’s Child Development Lending Library, where children and families can "check out” materials and resources to enhance health and development, including specialized therapy equipment and age-appropriate books designed to stimulate development at home between regular therapy sessions.
  • Kohl’s Early Learning Toolkit, which provides age-appropriate toys and books that children and families can keep to stimulate and encourage continuous development while in their home.
  • Kohl’s Building Blocks Community Outreach and Education, a free outreach program available to those within an hour radius of Penfield Children’s Center that provides quality resources and hands-on workshops for children, parents and professionals to expand their understand of both typically developing children and children with special needs.
  • Penfieldbuildingblocks.org, an interactive website that enhances community outreach and education programming through additional resources and materials, allowing parents, professionals and teachers to continue the discussion and development following their experience with the Kohl’s Building Blocks team.

With Kohl’s support, Penfield Children’s Center will also continue Family Reading Nights, which are open to the public and engage families in the community.

Since 2001, Kohl's and Kohl’s Cares have committed nearly $11 million to Penfield Children’s Center. This donation is made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic program, Kohl’s Cares®, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to charitable initiatives nationwide.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Throughout its history, Kohl's has given nearly $600 million to support communities nationwide. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community and how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

About Penfield Children’s Center

Penfield Children’s Center, located in Milwaukee, Wis., creates a positive start in life for infants and children, many of whom have developmental delays or disabilities, by providing early education, health services and family programming. Named in honor of Dr. Wilder Penfield (1891-1976), a world-renowned neurosurgeon who strongly advocated early intervention for children with developmental delays and disabilities, Penfield is a leader in child development , serving more than 1,500 children annually. Programs and services offered at Penfield Children’s Center include: a one of a kind Behavior Clinic, the community's oldest and largest Special Care Nursery and a nationally-accredited early childhood education program. For more information please visit www.penfieldchildren.org.

