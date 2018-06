Konecranes the first Finnish company to join CIRCit - a Nordic research project around circular economy

Konecranes has been accepted as a tier 1 company in the CIRCit research project. With operations in the Nordic countries, the CIRCit project supports Nordic companies to discover opportunities within circular economy. The goal is that the Nordic industry will establish itself as a forerunner in the area and at the same time strengthen its position in a highly competitive market. In the project, Konecranes will together with the CIRCit research team from leading universities, investigate and conceptualize circular business models, offerings and solutions.



"We see great potential in developing our operations from a circular economy perspective,” says Nathalie Clément, Director, Corporate Responsibility at Konecranes. "Our aim is to inspire the market and our customers by offering innovative, eco-efficient solutions. With the CIRCit project we wish to create concrete tools to support our processes and seek new solutions and business models based on customer needs and future trends that support circular economy.”



"One of the greatest challenges faced by companies today, concerns how we should work with future competitiveness and growth, while strengthening resource and energy productivity,” says Tim C. McAloone, Project leader, Technical University of Denmark. "We are pleased that the companies who have joined so far are ready to explore the opportunities brought by circular economy. Hopefully more companies will implement circular practises.”



The project is led by the Technical University of Denmark together with Swerea IVF, the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Innovation Center Iceland, and Technology industries of Finland. The CIRCit project is part of the Nordic Green Growth Research and Innovation Programme funded by NordForsk, Nordic Energy Research and Nordic Innovation.

Further information:

Nathalie Clément, Director, Corporate Responsibility, Konecranes

Email: nathalie.clement@konecranes.com or phone: +358 50 593 7587

This press release together with a downloadable picture is available at our website www.konecranes.com

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2017, Group sales totaled EUR 3,136 million. The Group has 16,200 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

Attachment