Konecranes to deliver 26 RTG cranes to South Carolina Ports Authority, USA

Konecranes has received an order for 26 Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes from the South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) in Charleston, South Carolina, USA. The cranes will be delivered to SCPA’s Wando Welch Terminal in the Port of Charleston and Inland Port Greer. Deliveries will take place in 2019 – 2020. When the 26 new RTGs are operational, the SCPA will operate a fleet of 81 Konecranes RTGs.

The South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) owns and operates public seaport facilities in Charleston, South Carolina and inland terminals in Greer and Dillon, South Carolina.

Twenty-four of the new RTGs will be delivered to the SCPA’s Wando Welch Terminal to support operation modernization plans and increase container yard capacity. Inland Port Greer will receive two of the new cranes to support its continuing volume growth.

"This makes our 6th and largest RTG order with Konecranes since 1998. We continue to return to Konecranes as their RTGs have proven to be best in class for their quality construction, operating characteristics and long-term serviceability. Konecranes also provides excellent technical and maintenance support from their local facilities. We look forward to building on our already strong partnership with Konecranes”, says Stevenson E. Kemp, Jr., PE Senior Director, Terminal Strategy, Facility Operations and Maintenance.

"Our relationship with the South Carolina Ports Authority is getting stronger. I’m pleased to see their continued trust in us in the form of this significant order,” says Jussi Suhonen, Regional Sales Director Americas, Port Solutions, Konecranes.

The RTGs on order have a lifting capacity of 50 tons while stacking 1-over-5 containers high and six plus truck lane wide. They will be equipped with Konecranes’ Active Load Control, which eliminates container sway to increase container handling performance. They will also be equipped with the Auto-steering and Truck Lift Prevention features, and they will have built-in readiness for special features like Stack Collision Prevention and Auto-truck Guiding.

