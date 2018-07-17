KraneShares FTSE Emerging Markets Plus ETF Announces Move to NYSE Arca Inc. and Changes Name to KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (Ticker: KALL)

NEW YORK, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, a U.S. asset management firm known for its China focused KraneShares exchange traded funds and innovative China investment strategies, announced that KraneShares FTSE Emerging Markets Plus ETF ("Fund") will move its primary listing from the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. to NYSE Arca Inc. ("NYSE"), effective on or about August 1, 2018. The Fund is transferring to NYSE in order to remain consistent with the rest of KraneShares ETFs. Upon listing on NYSE, the Fund will change its name to the KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSE: KALL) where it will seek to track the MSCI China All Shares Index. NYSE has approved the exchange transfer.

