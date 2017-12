(RTTNews) - Kuwait Petroleum Corp. signed a 15-year liquefied natural gas import deal with Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A). The sales purchasing agreement with Shell International Trading Middle East Ltd. will start in 2020.

LNG could help meet Kuwait's domestic demand for power. The contract will cover 2 million to 3 million metric tons of LNG a year.

Kuwait wants cleaner burning energy sources such as natural gas to reduce emissions and improve air quality.