LAVO Singapore Rings in 2018 with Jamie Foxx at Marina Bay Sands

LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar makes its Asia debut in Singapore at iconic Sands SkyPark

SINGAPORE, Jan. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The atmosphere at Marina Bay Sands was electric as party-revellers ushered in the New Year in style with international superstar Jamie Foxx at an exclusive celebration held at LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar ahead of its official opening on January 8.

Academy Award winner, singer, actor, producer and comedian Jamie Foxx graced the red carpet and hosted the countdown to the New Year. The all-round entertainer performed a medley of songs after midnight including Gold Digger and Blame It.

Also in attendance at tonight's party were TAO Group co-founders Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss; Hollywood actor Wilmer Valderrama; international DJ Ruckus, who was helming the decks throughout the night, and his fiancee, Australian supermodel Shanina Shaik.

Jamie Foxx said, "I've known Jason and Noah for a very long time, so to see their dream come true here in this hotel, in Singapore. It's great to be part of that. It's a different type of kinship you could say, over in the States I would show up unannounced at LAVO, grab a mike and just deejay and have a great time. For me, it's a natural progression, and LAVO couldn't be in a better place than in Singapore. The space is amazing. Anyone who has a sense of adventure, just come to Singapore and come to LAVO."

Wilmer Valderrama said, "LAVO Singapore is incredible. I was there when the first LAVO opened, and the next one after. It's beautiful to see how many elements from New York City actually made it here, from the bricks to the tiles to the cuisine. I'm excited to see LAVO expand on this level and I hope Singapore likes it as much as we like it in the United States."

TAO Group Partner/Chef Ralph Scamardella and Corporate Executive Chef Marc Marrone prepared a preview of LAVO's authentic Italian American menu for invited guests including an antipasti, pasta and pizza station complete with a parmesan wheel and passed hors d'oeuvres such as miniature chicken parmesan, tuna tartare and truffle carpaccio.

The event marked the Asia debut of the LAVO brand - an internationally renowned Italian American restaurant and nightlife brand hailing from the United States - at Marina Bay Sands' iconic Sands SkyPark.

LAVO Singapore is a collaboration between Marina Bay Sands and TAO Group, a premiere entertainment, dining and nightlife group from the United States which operates over 25 venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Sydney, Australia.

Located 57-storeys atop Tower 1 of Sands SkyPark, LAVO Singapore is a new vibe-dining concept set against the spectacular backdrop of the city sky-line. Inspired by LAVO New York and Las Vegas, the Singapore venue will feature an Italian American restaurant complete with a luxurious indoor and outdoor lounge with wraparound terrace and exciting nightlife programming that will include live DJ sets.

About Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd

Marina Bay Sands is the leading business, leisure and entertainment destination in Asia. It features large and flexible convention and exhibition facilities, 2,560 hotel rooms and suites, the rooftop Sands SkyPark, the best shopping mall in Asia, world-class celebrity chef restaurants, a theatre and an outdoor event plaza. Completing the line-up of attractions is ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands which plays host to permanent and marquee exhibitions. For more information, please visit www.marinabaysands.com

About TAO Group

TAO Group is a leading restaurant and nightlife company that develops, owns and operates many of the most successful food, beverage and nightlife entertainment venues in the United States. Partners Marc Packer, Richard Wolf, Noah Tepperberg, and Jason Strauss bring decades of hospitality experience to the brand portfolio. Currently TAO Group boasts operations in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Sydney, Australia. In New York City, the collection includes Avenue, Beauty & Essex, LAVO Italian Restaurant and Nightclub, Marquee Nightclub, The Stanton Social, TAO Asian Bistro Uptown, TAO Asian Bistro Downtown and Vandal. TAO Group operates all of the food and beverage outlets of the Dream Downtown hotel including room service, PHD Rooftop, Electric Room and Bodega Negra. Additionally, they operate all of the food & beverage outlets of the Dream Midtown hotel including The Rickey, Fishbowl and PHD Terrace. Most recently, TAO Group unveiled three new concepts within Moxy Times Square including Legasea, a Seafood Brasserie; Egghead, an egg-centric all-day breakfast sandwich shop; and Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge, New York City's largest hotel rooftop open all season. Las Vegas operations include TAO Asian Bistro, Nightclub & Beach at The Venetian, LAVO Italian Restaurant & Lounge at The Palazzo, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan and Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan. TAO Group's most recent market expansion to Los Angeles include Avenue, Beauty & Essex, Luchini Pizzeria & Bar, TAO Asian Bistro and The Highlight Room rooftop, lounge, pool and grill atop the Dream Hollywood. Marquee Nightclub at The Star - Sydney represents the company's first international offering. TAO Group will expands to new markets in 2018 including Chicago. For more information, please visit www.taogroup.com.

