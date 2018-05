LIDDS broadens the scope of its technology platform by verifying NanoZolid® as subcutaneous depot for systemic delivery

UPPSALA, SWEDEN - Lidds AB (publ) is today unveiling new animal data which demonstrates that subcutaneously injected NanoZolid® can act as a depot for systemic delivery of pharmaceutically active drugs. A two week treatment was well tolerated and enabled a controlled and sustained release over the entire treatment period. The new findings complement the NanoZolid® platform that is well verified for intratumoral delivery of drugs.

The NanoZolid® technology has been shown to enable a controlled release of a nonsteroidal hormonal drug following a single subcutaneous injection, resulting in stable and pharmacologically relevant plasma exposure levels over the entire two week study period. Two separate treatment groups demonstrated that NanoZolid® injected subcutaneously was well tolerated and no adverse events were observed.

-The results demonstrate that NanoZolid® can be used as a depot for the systemic delivery of clinically relevant drugs from subcutaneous depots. We know that there is a large interest from the pharmaceutical industry to find safe and functional delivery technologies that can deliver active pharmaceuticals, including small molecules, peptides and proteins, over an extended time period. The NanoZolid® technology has the potential to address many of those issues and provide a safe, flexible and functional method of delivering drugs as a long acting depot, says Monica Wallter, CEO of LIDDS.



LIDDS continue to examine which drug types can be formulated and evaluate the duration of release.

Subcutaneous NanoZolid® depot formulated drugs offer the possibility to overcome issues with frequent treatments and compliance, offering patients and healthcare providers new treatment options. There is a large need for this type of technology in a diverse range of disease areas, including cancer, psychiatric, endocrine and autoimmune diseases.

About LIDDS

LIDDS AB (publ) develops effective medications for cancer and other diseases with the patented NanoZolid® technology. NanoZolid releases the medication locally and efficiently, which means significantly fewer side effects and treatments compared with systemic treatment. NanoZolid technology allows for the controlled, long-term and adjusted release of the medication for up to six months. NanoZolid can be combined with both large and small pharmaceutical molecules. The company's most advanced project is the prostate cancer product Liproca® Depot, which contains 2-hydroxyflutamide, which confirms that the technology has a documented clinical effect. The prostate cancer project is currently in Phase IIb. Industrial-scale production is taking place in collaboration with Recipharm. LIDDS has active development projects where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens, cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS shares are listed on Nasdaq First North. Redeye AB is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, go to www.liddspharma.com.

