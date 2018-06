LIDDS receives patent approval in Europe

The European patent office has approved LIDDS' patent related to devices and methods of injection. The patent is now approved in all major markets and provides protection for all drug formulations based on the NanoZolid® technology.

The patent describes devices and methods for the reconstitution and administration of Liproca® Depot and other NanoZolid® formulations, involving the dispersion of nanoparticles to injectable suspensions for administration as local drug delivery depots.

This patent has thereby been approved in all major markets, including North America, Asia and Europe.

The approval concerns the European patent application with application number EP09815647 and the title "Injector Device".

