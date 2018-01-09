ATX 3 597 -0,1%  Dow 25 803 0,9%  Nasdaq 6 759 0,8%  Euro 1,2199 1,3% 
LIU Hornstein Center Poll Shows Americans Unenthusiastic About Possible Oprah Run for the White House

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- A new Long Island UniversityHornstein Center for Policy, Polling and Analysis poll of hot news items found that most Americans disapprove of a Presidential run by Oprah Winfrey. LIU polled a number of Americans about trending news items to ascertain how they felt about current political developments.

Of 1030 Americans polled, 51 percent stated that they did not think Oprah Winfrey should run for President in 2020. Twenty percent said that she should run and stated that they would vote for her, while eight percent said that although she should run, Winfrey would not win their vote. Twenty-one percent said they had no opinion.

"Americans continue to be invested in current political news developments, but sometimes the pundits get ahead of the American people," said Dr. Edward Summers, Fellow at the Hornstein Center. "While many pundits are enthusiastically speculating about a possible Presidential run by Oprah Winfrey after her powerful speech at the Golden Globe Awards, the majority of Americans have a long way to go to embrace such a run."

A vast majority of Americans polled believe that President Trump should submit to questioning by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Fifty-five percent believe that President Trump should meet with Mueller in person, while an almost equal number of Americans (12 percent each) stated that the President should either respond in writing to Mueller's submitted questions or invoke his executive privilege.

Despite the prominent discussion about former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's future, 40 percent of Americans had no opinion whether his departure from Breitbart News would end his influence in national politics.  Of the remainder, 40 percent of Americans believe they have not seen the last of Bannon's influence in national politics, while 20 percent believe they have.

A plurality (43 percent) of Americans polled believed that Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) was justified in releasing the full, un-edited version of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, while only 14 percent stated they did not support her decision.

Dr. Summers, who obtained his Ph.D. in Public Policy, is a Fellow at the Hornstein Center. His career includes experience in public policy, higher education, and opinion research.

 

Q1. Should President Trump submit to questioning by the special counsel Robert Mueller?

Answer Choices

Responses

Yes, he should meet with Special Counsel Mueller in person;

54.66%

563

Yes, he should respond in writing to Special Counsel Mueller's submitted questions;

12.04%

124

No, he should invoke executive privilege;

11.55%

119

No Opinion;

21.75%

224


Answered

1030


Skipped

0




Q2. Should Oprah Winfrey run for election to the presidency in 2020?

Answer Choices

Responses

Yes, and I would vote for her;

20.49%

211

Yes, but I would not vote for her;

7.57%

78

No;

50.78%

523

No Opinion;

21.17%

218


Answered

1030


Skipped

0




Q3. Does stepping down from his role as Executive Chairman of Breitbart News Network signal the end of Stephen K. Bannon's influence in national politics?

Answer Choices

Responses

Yes;

20.49%

211

No;

39.90%

411

No Opinion;

39.61%

408


Answered

1030


Skipped

0




Q4. Was CA Sen. Dianne Feinstein's decision to release the full, un-edited version of Glenn Simpson's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee correct?

Answer Choices

Responses

Yes;

43.01%

443

No;

14.08%

145

No Opinion;

42.91%

442


Answered

1030


Skipped

0




Q5. Age



Answer Choices

Responses

smc_age

0.00%

0

< 18

0.00%

0

18-29

19.44%

200

30-44

26.43%

272

45-60

26.92%

277

> 60

27.21%

280


Answered

1029


Skipped

1




Q6. Gender



Answer Choices

Responses

gender

0.00%

0

Male

46.94%

483

Female

53.06%

546


Answered

1029


Skipped

1




Q7. Household Income



Answer Choices

Responses

household_income

0.00%

0

$0-$9,999

7.48%

77

$10,000-$24,999

10.59%

109

$25,000-$49,999

17.20%

177

$50,000-$74,999

17.78%

183

$75,000-$99,999

10.11%

104

$100,000-$124,999

8.55%

88

$125,000-$149,999

4.66%

48

$150,000-$174,999

3.30%

34

$175,000-$199,999

1.75%

18

$200,000+

4.86%

50

Prefer not to answer

13.70%

141


Answered

1029


Skipped

1







Q8. Region



Answer Choices

Responses

zip_home_region_9

0.00%

0

New England

3.74%

38

Middle Atlantic

12.11%

123

East North Central

13.88%

141

West North Central

6.30%

64

South Atlantic

14.76%

150

East South Central

4.43%

45

West South Central

9.45%

96

Mountain

12.99%

132

Pacific

22.34%

227


Answered

1016


Skipped

14




Q9. Device Type



Answer Choices

Responses

device_categories

0.00%

0

iOS Phone / Tablet

25.27%

260

Android Phone / Tablet

24.10%

248

Other Phone / Tablet

0.00%

0

Windows Desktop / Laptop

41.59%

428

MacOS Desktop / Laptop

8.07%

83

Other

0.97%

10


Answered

1029


Skipped

1

 

Polling Methodology
This Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling & Analysis poll was conducted through Suveymonkey January 9-11, 2018 in English to 1030 American residents over the age of 18. Polling data was sorted by age, gender & geographic location in efforts to ensure a nationwide representative sample. This poll has an overall margin of error of +/- 3 points.

The Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis at LIU Post conducts independent, fair, and balanced polling, empirical research, and analysis on a wide range of public issues including lifestyle preferences. The Center's goals include informing the community, public and policy makers about critical issues.

 

