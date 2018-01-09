LIU Hornstein Center Poll Shows Americans Unenthusiastic About Possible Oprah Run for the White House

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- A new Long Island UniversityHornstein Center for Policy, Polling and Analysis poll of hot news items found that most Americans disapprove of a Presidential run by Oprah Winfrey. LIU polled a number of Americans about trending news items to ascertain how they felt about current political developments.

Of 1030 Americans polled, 51 percent stated that they did not think Oprah Winfrey should run for President in 2020. Twenty percent said that she should run and stated that they would vote for her, while eight percent said that although she should run, Winfrey would not win their vote. Twenty-one percent said they had no opinion.

"Americans continue to be invested in current political news developments, but sometimes the pundits get ahead of the American people," said Dr. Edward Summers, Fellow at the Hornstein Center. "While many pundits are enthusiastically speculating about a possible Presidential run by Oprah Winfrey after her powerful speech at the Golden Globe Awards, the majority of Americans have a long way to go to embrace such a run."



A vast majority of Americans polled believe that President Trump should submit to questioning by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Fifty-five percent believe that President Trump should meet with Mueller in person, while an almost equal number of Americans (12 percent each) stated that the President should either respond in writing to Mueller's submitted questions or invoke his executive privilege.

Despite the prominent discussion about former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's future, 40 percent of Americans had no opinion whether his departure from Breitbart News would end his influence in national politics. Of the remainder, 40 percent of Americans believe they have not seen the last of Bannon's influence in national politics, while 20 percent believe they have.

A plurality (43 percent) of Americans polled believed that Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) was justified in releasing the full, un-edited version of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, while only 14 percent stated they did not support her decision.



Dr. Summers, who obtained his Ph.D. in Public Policy, is a Fellow at the Hornstein Center. His career includes experience in public policy, higher education, and opinion research.

Q1. Should President Trump submit to questioning by the special counsel Robert Mueller? Answer Choices Responses Yes, he should meet with Special Counsel Mueller in person; 54.66% 563 Yes, he should respond in writing to Special Counsel Mueller's submitted questions; 12.04% 124 No, he should invoke executive privilege; 11.55% 119 No Opinion; 21.75% 224

Q2. Should Oprah Winfrey run for election to the presidency in 2020? Answer Choices Responses Yes, and I would vote for her; 20.49% 211 Yes, but I would not vote for her; 7.57% 78 No; 50.78% 523 No Opinion; 21.17% 218

Q3. Does stepping down from his role as Executive Chairman of Breitbart News Network signal the end of Stephen K. Bannon's influence in national politics? Answer Choices Responses Yes; 20.49% 211 No; 39.90% 411 No Opinion; 39.61% 408

Q4. Was CA Sen. Dianne Feinstein's decision to release the full, un-edited version of Glenn Simpson's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee correct? Answer Choices Responses Yes; 43.01% 443 No; 14.08% 145 No Opinion; 42.91% 442

Q5. Age



Answer Choices Responses smc_age 0.00% 0 < 18 0.00% 0 18-29 19.44% 200 30-44 26.43% 272 45-60 26.92% 277 > 60 27.21% 280

Q6. Gender



Answer Choices Responses gender 0.00% 0 Male 46.94% 483 Female 53.06% 546

Q7. Household Income



Answer Choices Responses household_income 0.00% 0 $0-$9,999 7.48% 77 $10,000-$24,999 10.59% 109 $25,000-$49,999 17.20% 177 $50,000-$74,999 17.78% 183 $75,000-$99,999 10.11% 104 $100,000-$124,999 8.55% 88 $125,000-$149,999 4.66% 48 $150,000-$174,999 3.30% 34 $175,000-$199,999 1.75% 18 $200,000+ 4.86% 50 Prefer not to answer 13.70% 141

Q8. Region



Answer Choices Responses zip_home_region_9 0.00% 0 New England 3.74% 38 Middle Atlantic 12.11% 123 East North Central 13.88% 141 West North Central 6.30% 64 South Atlantic 14.76% 150 East South Central 4.43% 45 West South Central 9.45% 96 Mountain 12.99% 132 Pacific 22.34% 227

Q9. Device Type



Answer Choices Responses device_categories 0.00% 0 iOS Phone / Tablet 25.27% 260 Android Phone / Tablet 24.10% 248 Other Phone / Tablet 0.00% 0 Windows Desktop / Laptop 41.59% 428 MacOS Desktop / Laptop 8.07% 83 Other 0.97% 10

Polling Methodology

This Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling & Analysis poll was conducted through Suveymonkey January 9-11, 2018 in English to 1030 American residents over the age of 18. Polling data was sorted by age, gender & geographic location in efforts to ensure a nationwide representative sample. This poll has an overall margin of error of +/- 3 points.

The Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis at LIU Post conducts independent, fair, and balanced polling, empirical research, and analysis on a wide range of public issues including lifestyle preferences. The Center's goals include informing the community, public and policy makers about critical issues.

