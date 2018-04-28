LKKHPG Named One of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2018

HONG KONG, April 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 27, 2018, LKK Health Products Group (LKKHPG or the Group) was awarded as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2018 (Hong Kong Edition) by HR Asia Magazine, one of the most authoritative publications for senior HR professionals in Asia. It has won this honor for three consecutive years since 2016.

Best Companies to Work for in Asia™ is one of the most authoritative business management awards in Asia. LKKHPG was one of the 33 winners this year out of 168 nominees from a dozen industries across Hong Kong. Other awardees include Swarovski, A.S. Watson Group, Hang Lung Properties, Pfizer, and KPMG.

"While the program is Asia-centric, the survey's parameters are benchmarked against the best in the world," said Mr. William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International, the publisher of HR Asia.

The Awards was judged by an independent panel of industry experts, academics, journalists and government representatives based on the HR Asia Employee Input Survey™ (EIS) Report and the HR Asia Workplace and Employee Engagement Survey™ (WEES). The judges examined companies' HR practices, employee engagement, job satisfaction and workplace environment. The evaluation report shows that LKKHPG acquired high scores in all dimensions.

The Group said: "We are very grateful for winning this award. It is good recognition of our efforts and commitment to providing employees with excellent working conditions and development opportunities. 'Si Li Ji Ren' is LKKHPG's core values, meaning we should consider collective benefits before acting. Therefore, we always value our staff as one of the most important assets. We are glad to have a group of great employees, and we will continue to fulfill our responsibilities and help them develop along with the company."

LKKHPG's care for and devotion to employees continue to earn widespread social recognition. In 2018, it washonored as a Caring Company again by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service, and named a Happy Company again by the Promoting Happiness Index Foundation and Hong Kong Productivity Council.

About LKK Health Products Group (www.lkkhpg.com)

LKK Health Products Group, a Hong Kong-based corporation, was established by the Lee Kum Kee Family in 1992. The Group operates diversified businesses in Chinese herbal health products, Chinese herbs plantation and trading, property investment, and venture capital for startups. The group employs approximately 5,000 people.

