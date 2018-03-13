ATX 3 448 -1,0%  Dow 25 007 -0,7%  Nasdaq 7 047 -1,2%  Euro 1,2391 0,0% 
ATX P 1 738 -1,1%  EStoxx50 3 397 -0,9%  Nikkei 21 822 -0,7%  CHF 1,1697 0,0% 
DAX 12 221 -1,6%  FTSE100 7 139 -1,1%  Öl 64,7 -0,1%  Gold 1 325 -0,1% 

LOréal Aktie [WKN: 853888 / ISIN: FR0000120321]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick

14.03.2018 00:13:27

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

L'ORÉAL: News Release: "Annual General Meeting of 17 April 2018 / 2017 Registration Document"

Clichy, Tuesday 13 March 2018

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF 17 APRIL 2018

 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Information available concerning the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday 17 April 2018 and the 2017 Registration Document.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SET FOR 17 APRIL 2018:

L'Oréal informs its shareholders that its Annual General Meeting will be held at Le Palais des Congrès de Paris (2 place de la Porte Maillot - 75017 Paris) at 10 am on Tuesday 17 April 2018.

Information concerning this meeting was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on Monday 12 March 2018 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and details on attending and voting. This notification about the meeting together with the Board of Directors' report on the draft resolutions and legal information are now available on the www.loreal-finance.com website (under Financial Information / Regulated Information / Annual General Meeting Documents).

Other documents and information concerning this meeting will be available to shareholders and also published on the www.loreal-finance.com website under legal and regulatory conditions from Monday 26 March 2018.

2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT:

The 2017 Registration Document was registered with the French Market Authorities on Tuesday 13 March 2018. It is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be consulted on the www.loreal-finance.com website (under Financial Information / Regulated Information / Registration Document).

The Registration Document comprises the annual financial report, an integrated report, the report by the Chairman of the Board of Directors on the Board's activities and on internal controls, the reports from the Auditors and their fees, the information required for the share buy-back programme.

"This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our Internet site www.loreal-finance.com.
This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or projected in these statements."

Contacts at L'Oréal (switchboard: +33 1 47 56 70 00)

Individual shareholders and market authorities
Mr Jean Régis CAROF
Tel: +33 1 47 56 83 02
jean-regis.carof@loreal.com 

Financial analysts and Institutional investors
Mrs Françoise LAUVIN
Tel: +33 1 47 56 86 82
francoise.lauvin@loreal.com

Journalists 
Mrs Stephanie CARSON-PARKER
Tel: +33 1 47 56 76 71
stephanie.carsonparker@loreal.com

For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, the Internet site for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com or the L'Oréal Finance app, alternatively, call
+33 1 40 14 80 50.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: L'ORÉAL via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu L'Oréal S.A. (L'Oreal, L Oreal)

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu L'Oréal S.A. (L'Oreal, L Oreal)

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
12.03.18 LOréal overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.02.18 LOréal overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.02.18 LOréal overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.02.18 LOréal buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.02.18 LOréal Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Aktien in diesem Artikel

L'Oréal S.A. (L'Oreal, L Oreal) 180,85 -0,50% L'Oréal S.A. (L'Oreal, L Oreal)

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Wall Street geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel
An den US-amerikanischen Aktienmärkten übernahmen im Dienstagshandel die Bären das Ruder.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH