|
02.05.2018 18:00:22
L'ORÉAL : News Release: "L'Oréal acquires Korean Stylenanda"
L'Oréal acquires Korean Stylenanda
Clichy, 2 May 2018 - L'Oréal announces the acquisition of 100% of Nanda Co. Ltd., the Korean lifestyle make-up and fashion company founded by Kim So-Hee in Seoul in 2004.
Stylenanda began as a fashion business and has since become a company spearheaded by its make-up brand 3CE which today represents more than 70% of the business. With a turnover of 127 million euros in 2017 and nearly 400 employees, the company now operates in Korea and Japan, and has expanded its business into overseas markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.
Stylenanda is a highly desirable brand among Korean and Chinese millennials. Stylenanda's multi-channel distribution model includes e-commerce, speciality retailers, point of sales in department and duty free stores. In addition, Stylenanda aficionados can also fully live the consumer and brand-selfie experience in the company's iconic flagship locations: Stylenanda Hong-dae, Myeong Dong Pink Hotel & Pink Pool, Garosu-gil 3CE cinema and Stylenanda Harajuku in Tokyo.
So Hee Kim, CEO and founder of Stylenanda, said "We strongly believe that this transaction will be a landmark breakthrough for Nanda. Grounded on L'Oréal's solid support and global platform, we envisage to expand Stylenanda's footprints internationally, becoming a world-renowned brand to lead global trends in beauty."
Alexis Perakis-Valat, President of L'Oréal's Consumer Products Division, said "We are thrilled to welcome this cool Korean brand in the L'Oréal family. Stylenanda captures Seoul's vibe, edge and creativity. It is perfectly positioned to nourish the growing appetite for make-up of millennials in Korea, China and beyond."
Yann Le Bourdon, President of L'Oréal Korea, added "With this acquisition, L'Oréal Korea will substantially reinforce its presence in the accessible make-up market. We are very proud to welcome the Group's first Korean beauty Brand and contribute to bring Korean beauty and style to the rest of the world."
With this acquisition, L'Oréal plans to expand the sales of 3CE internationally. The transaction is expected to be completed in the next two months after customary regulatory approvals.
About L'Oréal
L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 26.02 billion euros in 2017 and employs 82 600 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.
Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3 885 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain.
For more information: mediaroom.loreal.com/en
"This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our Internet site www.loreal-finance.com.
This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or projected in these statements."
Contacts at L'Oréal (switchboard: +33 1 47 56 70 00)
Individual shareholders and market authorities
Mr Jean Régis CAROF
Tel: +33 1 47 56 83 02
jean-regis.carof@loreal.com
Financial analysts and Institutional investors
Mrs Françoise LAUVIN
Tel: +33 1 47 56 86 82
francoise.lauvin@loreal.com
Journalists
Mrs Anne-Laure RICHARD
Tel: +33 1 47 56 80 68
annelaure.richard@loreal.com
For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, the Internet site for shareholders and investors - www.loreal-finance.com - or the L'Oréal Finance app, alternatively, call +33 1 40 14 80 50.
Follow us on Twitter @loreal
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: L'ORÉAL via Globenewswire
Nachrichten zu L'Oréal S.A. (L'Oreal, L Oreal)mehr Nachrichten
|
13.04.18
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt L'Oreal auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 200 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
12.04.18
|China-Geschäft treibt L'Oréal an (dpa-AFX)
|
11.04.18
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt L'Oreal auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 200 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
20.03.18
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Ziel für L'Oreal auf 186 Euro - 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|
08.02.18
|L'Oreal verdient dank Luxuskosmetik mehr und erhöht Dividende (dpa-AFX)
|
16.01.18
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Kepler Cheuvreux startet L'Oreal mit 'Buy' - Ziel 205 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
09.01.18
|L'Oréal Österreich nun mit zwei Chefs (APA)
|
11.12.17
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt L'Oreal auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 210 Euro (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu L'Oréal S.A. (L'Oreal, L Oreal)mehr Analysen
|23.04.18
|LOréal Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.04.18
|LOréal Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.04.18
|LOréal buy
|S&P Capital IQ
|13.04.18
|LOréal buy
|UBS AG
|13.04.18
|LOréal Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|23.04.18
|LOréal Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.04.18
|LOréal Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.04.18
|LOréal buy
|S&P Capital IQ
|13.04.18
|LOréal buy
|UBS AG
|13.04.18
|LOréal Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|13.04.18
|LOréal buy
|S&P Capital IQ
|13.04.18
|LOréal buy
|UBS AG
|13.04.18
|LOréal buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.04.18
|LOréal overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.18
|LOréal buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.04.18
|LOréal Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.04.18
|LOréal Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|16.01.18
|LOréal Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|10.11.17
|LOréal Underperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|03.11.17
|LOréal Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|16.04.18
|LOréal Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.04.18
|LOréal Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.04.18
|LOréal Hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|26.03.18
|LOréal Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.03.18
|LOréal Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|L'Oréal S.A. (L'Oreal, L Oreal)
|195,55
|-1,63%
|
Handeln zum Festpreis in der
Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro
Bezahlen Sie mehr als 5 Euro Orderprovision? Dann vergleichen Sie hier die Konditionen für eine Xetra-Order über 10.000 Euro bei finanzen.net Brokerage und anderen namhaften Online Brokern!
|finanzen.net Brokerage
|€ 5,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Bankdirekt.at
|€ 34,45
|Bankhaus Jungholz
|€ 27,50
|DADAT
|€ 22,45
|
|
|
|DEGIRO
|€ 4,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Easybank
|€ 24,00
|Hello Bank
|€ 25,45
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.