30.06.2018 07:32:00

LOTTO MAX - 2 Maxmillions were won yesterday - The July 6 draw will offer a $55 million jackpot and approximately 14 Maxmillions

MONTREAL, June 30, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - 2 Maxmillions ($1 million each) were won in last night's Lotto Max draw thanks to selections sold in Ontario and Québec. The Friday, July 6 draw will therefore offer total prizes worth about $69 million, including the $55 million jackpot and approximately 14 $1 million dollar prizes (Maxmillions).

For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 49 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.

 

SOURCE Loto-Québec

