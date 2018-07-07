Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
07.07.2018 08:19:00

LOTTO MAX - 4 Maxmillions were won yesterday

The July 13 draw will offer a $60 million jackpot and approximately 22 Maxmillions

MONTREAL, July 7, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - 4 Maxmillions ($1 million each) were won in last night's Lotto Max draw thanks to selections sold in British Columbia, Québec, Ontario, Atlantic Provinces and the Prairies. The Friday, July 13 draw will therefore offer total prizes worth about $82 million, including the $60 million jackpot and approximately 22 $1 million dollar prizes (Maxmillions).

For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 49 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.

 

SOURCE Loto-Québec

