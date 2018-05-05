05.05.2018 07:32:00

LOTTO MAX - The May 11 draw will offer a $60 million jackpot and approximately 16 Maxmillions

MONTREAL, May 5, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - The Friday, May 11 Lotto Max draw will offer total prizes worth about $76 million, including the $60 million jackpot and approximately 16 $1 million dollar prizes (Maxmillions).

For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 49 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.

 

SOURCE Loto-Québec

