Lucara Diamond Aktie [WKN DE: A0MYR8 / ISIN: CA54928Q1081]

30.03.2018 00:00:00

LUCARA SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS UPDATE

Vancouver, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (LUC – TSX, LUC – BSE, LUC – Nasdaq Stockholm) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") reports the following in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the acquisition of Clara Diamond Solutions Corporation announced on February 25, 2018, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 395,719,334 common shares with voting rights as at March 29, 2018.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 395,719,334. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act on disclosure of major shareholdings (Transparency Rules).


Eira Thomas

Chief Executive Officer


Lucara Diamond on Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/LucaraDiamond/

Lucara Diamond on Twitterhttps://twitter.com/LucaraDiamond

Lucara Diamond on LinkedInhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/lucara-diamond-corp-

Lucara Diamond on Google+https://plus.google.com/+LucaradiamondCorporation

Lucara Diamond on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/lucaradiamond/


For further information, please contact:

Investor and Public Relations                              +1 (604) 689-7842, info@lucaradiamond.com

Sweden: Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations        +46 701-112615, reriksson@rive6.ch

UK: Louise Mason, Citigate Dewe Rogerson       +44 (0)20 7282 2932 Louise.Mason@Citigatedr.co.uk


About Lucara

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise.  The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The Company Is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was submitted for publication on March 29, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out above.


