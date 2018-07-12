Leading Sexologist Shows Support Of The World Health Organization Classifying Compulsive Sexual Behavior As A Mental Health Condition

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Weiss, LCSW, CSAT-S and leading sex addiction/compulsivity expert, is in full support of the World Health Organization's (WHO) decision to officially classify compulsive sexual behavior as a mental health disorder. The WHO has added Compulsive Sexual Behavior Disorder, more commonly known as sex addiction, to its latest revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11). International health professionals and government agencies around the world exclusively use the ICD-11 to identify and diagnose physical and mental health concerns. Sexual addiction/compulsivity, according to both Weiss and the WHO, is defined by preoccupation to the point of obsession with and loss of control over sexual fantasy and behavior.

Robert Weiss has been at the forefront of sex addiction/compulsivity treatment, clinical development and education for nearly 30 years. He has written several books in this field, including "Sex Addiction 101," "Cruise Control," and "Always Turned On."

As an internationally acknowledged expert on sex addiction/compulsivity and related intimacy disorders, Weiss is encouraged to see steps being taken toward raising awareness and to direct resources toward research, treatment, and prevention.

"This is a significant development and I'm very impressed with this progress," says Weiss. "The World Health Organization is always at the forefront of new diagnoses, and this is no exception. This diagnosis will help reduce some of the shame and stigma around sexual addiction/compulsivity, while making it easier for clinicians to diagnose and treat the issue."

Having treated hundreds of men and women struggling with these issues, he firmly believes treatment must involve assessing and addressing not just addictive/compulsive behaviors, but the underlying trauma or emotional challenges which drive sexual compulsivity. Forms of treatment can include addiction focused psychotherapy, outpatient and residential treatment, as well as a 12 step program and faith based groups.

