Learning Tree and CompTIA: Exploring 2018 Cybersecurity Trends to Help Protect Data

Learning Tree International (OTCQX: LTRE) announced today a collaborative initiative with industry partner CompTIA for live webinar sessions dedicated to cybersecurity trends and innovative ways to help protect organizations’ data with unique blended learning solutions.

"The average cost of a data breach exceeded $3.6 million in 2017, and that dollar amount does not account for damage to your company’s reputation,” said Stephen Schneiter, Security+ Project Manager at CompTIA. "Working with Learning Tree, we want to help organizations prepare their workforce at all levels with the right tools and processes.”

Complimentary Webinar: Where is Cybersecurity Heading?

Date: Thursday, April 26, 2018

Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT — 11:00 a.m. EDT, including Q&A session

This webinar is approved for 1 CEU, for the following products: CompTIA A+, Network+ and Security+.

This webinar will be co-hosted by Mr. Schneiter from CompTIA and Brian Simms, Director of Strategic Initiatives for Learning Tree, for an open dialogue on today’s most prevalent types of network attacks and tools and techniques to defend.

Register for the Cybersecurity Webinar:

The webinar will also feature the CompTIA Security+ certification and how it can position IT professionals to succeed in today’s cybersecurity workforce.

"It is critical to extend practical solutions that go beyond traditional training methods,” said Richard A. Spires, Chief Executive Officer for Learning Tree. "We must reach all levels of the organization to adopt proactive cybersecurity measures, and to ensure ongoing risk management discussions are taking place.”

"We have been working on the best way to present relevant security content for all learners and learning types in a multitude of modalities. One of the areas we’re starting with is centered around Security+. Our goal is to meet attendees where they are and help get them where they want to be,” said Brian Simms, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Learning Tree. "We're ecstatic to present these unique bundles to the world with the help and backing of CompTIA.”

For details about CompTIA Security+ training, click here ›

For Learning Tree’s full curriculum of cybersecurity training solutions, visit LearningTree.com/Cyber ›

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $4.8 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the technology professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the global economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a trusted, global partner delivering mission-critical IT training and certifications, as well as the communication and critical thinking skills necessary to effectively deploy and deliver major IT initiatives. Over 2.5 million IT & business professionals around the world have enhanced their skills through Learning Tree's extensive library of proprietary and partner content. Today, Learning Tree offers an expanded training portfolio, including Agile, cyber security, cloud computing, program/project management, web development, operating systems, networking, leadership, and more. Attendees enjoy award-winning content that goes beyond the classroom with customized blended learning solutions featuring instructor-led, on-demand, and online training through Learning Tree AnyWare®, a modern technology platform that delivers an immersive, virtual learning experience.

We go beyond training with Workforce Optimization Solutions — a modern approach that improves the adoption of skills and accelerates the implementation of technical and business processes required to improve IT service delivery. These services include: needs assessments, skill gaps analyses, blended delivery, and acceleration workshops delivered by our expert instructors — working professionals with 15+ years of experience in the fields in which they teach.

