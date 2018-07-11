LenddoEFL Announces Hiring of Indonesia Country Director

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LenddoEFL, a fintech offering alternative credit scoring and verification solutions in emerging markets, welcomed Jefri Sormin as its new Indonesia Country Director.

"I'm joining LenddoEFL to help give more people access to credit and banking services, and to drive growth in Indonesia," said Jefri Sormin, Indonesia Country Director, LenddoEFL. "Indonesia is home to 260 million people and the Financial Services Authority (OJK) has aggressive financial inclusion targets. Our solutions can help Indonesia achieve those goals, while helping banks serve more underbanked people with less risk."

Jefri has over 15 years of experience in banking, including Citibank, General Electric, Sewatama and Orica. As Country Director for Indonesia at LenddoEFL, Jefri will be responsible for bringing the company's credit scoring, verification and insights products to financial institutions in the country actively helping them to successfully achieve digital transformation.

"Indonesia is poised for continued growth in financial access and services," said Mark Mackenzie, APAC Managing Director, LenddoEFL. "We are already seeing strong demand from Indonesian financial institutions for innovative ways to responsibly serve more people. I'm confident that Jefri's leadership and brand-building skills will help us meet the demand in Indonesia."

About LenddoEFL

LenddoEFL's mission is to provide 1 billion people access to powerful financial products at a lower cost, faster and more conveniently. We use AI and advanced analytics to bring together the best sources of digital and behavioral data to help lenders in emerging markets confidently serve underbanked people and small businesses. To date, LenddoEFL has provided credit scoring, verification and insights products to 50+ financial institutions, serving over 7 million people. Find more information at https://include1billion.com/.

SOURCE LenddoEFL