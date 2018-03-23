Lenovo Kicks off Multi-Year Scuderia Ferrari Partnership in Melbourne

As it continues its ambitions to become one of the world’s most admired
and globally recognized brands, Lenovo has entered into a multi-year
sponsorship partnership with Scuderia Ferrari – starting with the 2018
season which kicks off in Melbourne this Sunday, 25th March.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322006392/en/
Scuderia Ferrari 2018 F1 (Photo: Business Wire)
The partnership will see brand exposure through the placement of the
Lenovo logo on the side wing and front suspension of the Scuderia
Ferrari 2018 F1 single-seater as well as team uniforms and on the arm of
drivers’ racing suits. Lenovo will also be providing products (ThinkPad
laptops and Miix tablets) to be used by Scuderia Ferrari on and off the
track.
Commenting on the sponsorship, Lenovo Corporate President and Chief
Operating Officer Gianfranco Lanci, said: "Lenovo is happy to partner
with Scuderia Ferrari and to get close to one of the most iconic global
brands, recognized for excellence in design, performance and innovation
– all values that are important to Lenovo. The combination of the global
platform of Formula One and the Ferrari brand is the perfect opportunity
for us to further grow the Lenovo brand on the world stage.”
The Lenovo logo first appeared on the SF71H single-seater on 22nd
February in Maranello, Italy and will debut in Melbourne for the first
Grand Prix of the 2018 F1 season.
About Lenovo
Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$43 billion global Fortune 500
company and a leader in providing innovative consumer, commercial, and
data center technology. Our portfolio of high-quality, secure products
and services covers PCs (including the legendary Think and multimode
Yoga brands), workstations, servers, storage, networking, software
(including ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile solutions), smart TVs and a family
of mobile products like smartphones (including the Motorola brand),
tablets and apps. Join us on LinkedIn, follow
us on Facebook or
Twitter (@Lenovo)
or visit us at http://www.lenovo.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322006392/en/