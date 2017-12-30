Liberty Announces Quarterly Interest Payment, Excess Regular Cash Dividend Amount and Change to Reference Shares with Respect to 1.0% Senior Exchangeable Debentures Due 2043

Liberty Interactive LLC ("Liberty"), a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive
Corporation (Nasdaq: QVCA, QVCB, LVNTA, LVNTB), announced the payment
today of a quarterly interest payment to the holders, as of December 15,
2017, of its 1.0% Senior Exchangeable Debentures due 2043 (the
"Debentures"). The amount of the quarterly interest payment is $2.50 per
$1,000 original principal amount of Debentures. As of December 30, 2017,
900 Debentures remained outstanding in the aggregate adjusted principal
amount of $775,505, after giving effect to today’s quarterly interest
payment.
Under the Indenture for the Debentures, the original principal amount of
the Debentures is reduced in an amount equal to each extraordinary
distribution made to holders of the Debentures. Thereafter, the adjusted
principal amount is further reduced on each successive quarterly
interest payment date to the extent necessary to cause the quarterly
interest payment to represent the payment of an annualized yield of 1.0%
of the adjusted principal amount. This latter adjustment, to the extent
it is made by reason of a particular extraordinary distribution that
results in a reduction to the principal amount of the Debentures, takes
effect on the second succeeding interest payment date after the payment
of that extraordinary distribution.
To date, Liberty has made one extraordinary distribution to holders of
the Debentures. On March 19, 2015, Liberty made an extraordinary
distribution of $134.5800 per $1,000 original principal amount of the
Debenture resulting from the declaration and payment by HSN, Inc.
("HSNi”) of a special cash dividend of $10.00 per share to HSNi
shareholders of record as of February 9, 2015.
Reductions to the principal amount of the Debentures do not affect the
amount of the quarterly interest payments received by holders of the
Debentures, which will continue to be a rate equal to 1.0% per annum of
the original principal amount of the Debentures. Below is a detail of
the amount of the quarterly interest payment being made on the
Debentures, its allocation between payment of interest and repayment of
principal and the revised adjusted principal amount of the Debentures
resulting from such payment, per $1,000 original principal amount of the
Debentures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 30, 2017
Beginning Adjusted
Principal
|
|
|
|
Payment
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
Payment of
Principal
|
|
|
|
December 30, 2017
Ending Adjusted
Principal
|
|
$862.0175
|
|
|
|
$2.50
|
|
|
|
$2.1550
|
|
|
|
$0.3450
|
|
|
|
$861.6725
|
Liberty also announced the payment today, to holders of the Debentures
as of December 15, 2017, of an additional distribution of $2.2879 per
Debenture, which is attributable to the portion of the quarterly
dividend paid by HSNi on December 15, 2017 in excess of $0.18 per share.
Payments of additional distributions attributable to "excess” regular
cash dividends do not result in a reduction to the principal amount of
the Debentures.
As a result of the previously announced acquisition by Liberty of the
62% of HSN, Inc. it did not already own in an all-stock transaction, the
reference shares underlying the Debentures now consist of shares of
Liberty Series A QVC Group Common Stock, and each $1,000 original
principal amount of the Debentures is exchangeable for 22.2057 shares of
Series A QVC Group Common Stock, or cash or a combination of Liberty
Series A QVC Group Common Stock and cash having an equivalent value.
About Liberty Interactive LLC
Liberty Interactive LLC is an intermediate subsidiary of Liberty
Interactive Corporation, owning interests in a broad range of electronic
retailing, media, communications, and entertainment businesses.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180102005736/en/